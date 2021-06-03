Nor'easters tie rival Reading United 0-0

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team tried continually to score the game-winning goal against rival Reading United AC on Wednesday at Carey Stadium.

But to no avail.

The Nor'easters had a settle for a 0-0 tie with Reading in a game that saw few offensive opportunities by either team. O.C. had the territorial edge but the Reading defenders kept the home team from getting good shots.

Ocean City remained unbeaten at 3-0-1 for 10 points in the United Soccer Leagues League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. The tie left Reading United, a traditional power in League Two, with an uncharacteristic 1-3-1 mark (4 points).

Ocean City goalie Jahmali Waite was active around the net, coming out often to start plays upfield. But he only had to make one save to record the shutout. Waite, a Philadelphia resident, is a rising senior at UConn.

"In a game like this you have to stay focused and concentrate on the game, because there's not a lot of activity," Waite, 22, said. "We're not really happy with the result, but we'll take the point (1 point for a tie), put it behind us and move forward."