Nor'easters tie rival Reading United 0-0

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team tried continually to score the game-winning goal against rival Reading United AC on Wednesday at Carey Stadium.
But to no avail.
The Nor'easters had a settle for a 0-0 tie with Reading in a game that saw few offensive opportunities by either team. O.C. had the territorial edge but the Reading defenders kept the home team from getting good shots.
Ocean City remained unbeaten at 3-0-1 for 10 points in the United Soccer Leagues League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. The tie left Reading United, a traditional power in League Two, with an uncharacteristic 1-3-1 mark (4 points).
Ocean City goalie Jahmali Waite was active around the net, coming out often to start plays upfield. But he only had to make one save to record the shutout. Waite, a Philadelphia resident, is a rising senior at UConn.
"In a game like this you have to stay focused and concentrate on the game, because there's not a lot of activity," Waite, 22, said. "We're not really happy with the result, but we'll take the point (1 point for a tie), put it behind us and move forward."
Reading goalie Carson Williams made a stop on a shot by O.C.'s Montel McKenzie from outside the 18-yard in the first half. Williams' toughest save came against Nor'easter Jackson Temple from five yards out in the 86th minute. Williams had two saves.
Ocean City forward Bakary Bagayoko has two goals and an assist on the season. Bagayoko was a senior this spring for Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.
"We'll have to break through and get more chances," said the 22-year-old Bagayoko, a Bronx, New York, resident. "We got to play better and communicate better. We'll pick up the intensity and get the ball into open spots. We'll have to play harder and come back stronger."
The Reading United-Ocean City rivalry is in its fourth decade. The series began in 1997, Ocean City's first year. The Nor'easters were originally called the South Jersey Barons. Reading leads the series 22-21-8.
The Nor'easters travel to Leesburg, Virginia, on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game with Northern Virginia FC. That's followed by another road game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Philadelphia Lone Star FC. The next home game is at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 13 against Northern Virginia FC at Carey Stadium.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
