Nor'easters suffer first loss of season

The Philadelphia Lone Star FC men’s soccer team beat the host Ocean City Nor’easters 2-1 on Wednesday night at Carey Stadium.

The loss dropped the previously unbeaten Nor’easters to 5-1-3 overall and in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Lone Star evened its record at 5-5.

The loss also ended Ocean City's 15-game unbeaten streak, which began during the 2019 season. Last year’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philadelphia had a 2-0 halftime lead after Aboubacar Camara scored in the fourth minute, and Bill Walleekendeh added a goal on a penalty kick in the 16th minute.

Ocean City’s Akeim Clarke scored into the left corner after a pass from Austin DaSilva to make it 2-1 in the first minute of the second half.

“You can’t just play one half,” Ocean City coach Alan McCann said. “You can’t go 2-nil down and expect to win the game. We had chances, but they have to be converted if the lads want to be professionals. That’s what our league is about.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

