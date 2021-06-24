 Skip to main content
Nor'easters suffer first loss of season
Ocean City Nor'Easters logo

The Philadelphia Lone Star FC men’s soccer team beat the host Ocean City Nor’easters 2-1 on Wednesday night at Carey Stadium.

The loss dropped the previously unbeaten Nor’easters to 5-1-3 overall and in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Lone Star evened its record at 5-5.

The loss also ended Ocean City's 15-game unbeaten streak, which began during the 2019 season. Last year’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philadelphia had a 2-0 halftime lead after Aboubacar Camara scored in the fourth minute, and Bill Walleekendeh added a goal on a penalty kick in the 16th minute.

Ocean City’s Akeim Clarke scored into the left corner after a pass from Austin DaSilva to make it 2-1 in the first minute of the second half.

“You can’t just play one half,” Ocean City coach Alan McCann said. “You can’t go 2-nil down and expect to win the game. We had chances, but they have to be converted if the lads want to be professionals. That’s what our league is about.”

