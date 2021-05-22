Nor'easters return to Ocean City on Sunday for first time in two years

The Ocean City Nor'easters, with nearly all new players, are a talented young group from the United States and 11 other nations.
The Nor'easters will play their first home game since 2019 when they host unbeaten West Chester United at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Carey Stadium.
The players are nearly all standouts at U.S. colleges, including Penn State, Rutgers, UConn, Villanova, Virginia Tech, St. Louis, Indiana and Old Dominion.
Ocean City plays in the highly competitive Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues' League Two.
The league, which has 83 teams from the U.S., Canada and Bermuda, canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New O.C. coach Alan McCann and his staff have assembled a squad that handily won its first two games on the road.
"People will be watching the next batch of players who will be on TV in a few years," said McCann, a 31-year-old native of Dublin. "The fans will get to talk with them, and they'll sign your jersey or an autograph. People have been stuck in their houses for a year, so everyone will be excited to get out. We want to have a team the city can be proud of."
According to McCann, all of his players have the goal to play professional soccer.
"I've talked with every player, and they all want to be pros," McCann said. "They're not just here to have fun and enjoy the city. We also have a team goal to produce more pros each year than the year before. With a goal like that, you'll keep recruiting at a high level."
The Nor'easters beat Real Central New Jersey 3-0 on May 12 in West Windsor in its first game of the season and overpowered Lehigh Valley United 7-0 on May 19 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Forward Bakary Bagayoko scored the first two goals against Real Central New Jersey, and he assisted on the first two goals against Lehigh Valley. Midfielder Tyler Watson had a goal in each half against Lehigh Valley, and forward Simon Becher scored three second-half goals in the space of 10 minutes. Jahmali Waite, a goalie from UConn., recorded the shutout in the first game, and Yannik Oetti had the shutout against Lehigh Valley. Kyle Galloway, a resident of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, MD Myers, a Delran resident, and Luis Grassow each have scored one goal .
O.C. leads the Mid-Atlantic Division with 10 goals and none given up. But West Chester United is 3-0-1 to lead the division with 10 points. O.C. is second with 6 points.
"We've had a good start, and we're excited about that," said Nor'easters general manager Giancarlo Granese Jr., 30. "It's been two years since we played at Carey Stadium, and now we have a whole new coaching staff with a lot of experience."
Waite, a Philadelphia resident, is a rising senior at UConn.
"I didn't know many players when I first got here, but I think we have good players, and we should do pretty well if we work together," said Waite, 22. "You have to be mentally switched on all the time to be a goalie. And you can't let one mistake get to you."
Becher, a resident of Brooklyn, Connecticut, is a rising senior at NCAA Division I St. Louis University in Missouri.
"It's definitely an honor to be here, and we're working hard to build the history of the program and add to it," said Becher, 21. "It takes a few days to get to know each other, but soccer is pretty much universal. We have some good quality players, and we clicked pretty quickly."
Galloway, a former Southern Regional and Pennington School player, has completed his senior season at Rutgers. He was on the Nor'easters' roster in 2019 but was injured and missed the season. He's finally getting to play for O.C.
"It feels awesome," said Galloway, 22. "The level of play is better than college. We'll try to bring home some hardware this summer."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
