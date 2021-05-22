Nor'easters return to Ocean City on Sunday for first time in two years

"I've talked with every player, and they all want to be pros," McCann said. "They're not just here to have fun and enjoy the city. We also have a team goal to produce more pros each year than the year before. With a goal like that, you'll keep recruiting at a high level."

The Nor'easters beat Real Central New Jersey 3-0 on May 12 in West Windsor in its first game of the season and overpowered Lehigh Valley United 7-0 on May 19 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Forward Bakary Bagayoko scored the first two goals against Real Central New Jersey, and he assisted on the first two goals against Lehigh Valley. Midfielder Tyler Watson had a goal in each half against Lehigh Valley, and forward Simon Becher scored three second-half goals in the space of 10 minutes. Jahmali Waite, a goalie from UConn., recorded the shutout in the first game, and Yannik Oetti had the shutout against Lehigh Valley. Kyle Galloway, a resident of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, MD Myers, a Delran resident, and Luis Grassow each have scored one goal .

O.C. leads the Mid-Atlantic Division with 10 goals and none given up. But West Chester United is 3-0-1 to lead the division with 10 points. O.C. is second with 6 points.