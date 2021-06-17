Nor'easters play to scoreless tie at West Chester

The Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team played to a 0-0 tie with host West Chester United on Wednesday night in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
The tie, Ocean City's second straight, put the Nor'easters at 5-0-3 overall and in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. West Chester became 7-1-2 in League Two play.
O.C.'s Jahmali Waite made two saves for the shutout. West Chester's Dane Jacomen had four saves.
The Nor'easters play an exhibition (friendly) at Philadelphia Union 2 at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Power Training Complex in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Ocean City's next USL League Two game is 7 p.m. June 23 when it hosts Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Carey Stadium.
