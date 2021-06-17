 Skip to main content
Nor'easters play to scoreless tie at West Chester
LOCAL SOCCER

Nor'easters play to scoreless tie at West Chester

Ocean City Nor'Easters logo

The Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team played to a 0-0 tie with host West Chester United on Wednesday night in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The tie, Ocean City's second straight, put the Nor'easters at 5-0-3 overall and in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. West Chester became 7-1-2 in League Two play.

O.C.'s Jahmali Waite made two saves for the shutout. West Chester's Dane Jacomen had four saves.

The Nor'easters play an exhibition (friendly) at Philadelphia Union 2 at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Power Training Complex in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Ocean City's next USL League Two game is 7 p.m. June 23 when it hosts Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Carey Stadium.

