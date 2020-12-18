Nor'easters name Alan McCann new head coach

With a whole extra year to prepare, the Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team made some changes, especially in the hiring of Alan McCann as head coach.
McCann, who is from Dublin, Ireland, was the United Soccer Leagues League Two Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019 for Reading United AC in Pennsylvania.
USL's League Two (formerly the Premier Development League) canceled its season nationally in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nor'easters will also bring back three successful former Ocean City coaches, Neil Holloway, Tim Oswald and John Thompson, in various roles.
The upcoming season, due to begin in May, marks the O.C. team's 24th as a club and 18th as a member of League Two.
McCann, a former Ireland collegiate national team and U.S. collegiate player, was hired Monday. He brings an impressive coaching resume.
As head coach of Reading, he led United to a 28-3-5 overall record in two years. The teams won consecutive Mid-Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference titles. Reading lost in the League Two national championship game in 2018 and 2019, and McCann was named the league's Coach of the Year both years. League Two had 72 teams in the U.S. and Canada in 2019.
McCann's assistants will be Shane Keely and Skip Roderick.
"I'm really excited to get going," said McCann, 31. "I know them (Holloway, Oswald and Thompson) and they've been great coaches. They've won championships and have a great amount of experience, and I want to learn from them."
McCann considers the team's connection to the community to be very important.
"The team has a great bond with the community and the fans," McCann said. "The relationships you build, that's the big piece."
Giancarlo Granese is the Nor'easters' owner and president. Son Giancarlo Granese Jr., a former O.C. player, is the team's general manager.
"Tim, Neil and John knew that Alan was stepping down from coaching Reading United, and they brought the idea of him coaching us to me and my dad," said the younger Granese, 30. "We couldn't pass on the idea of getting a coach of this quality. Alan coached against, us and he knows our club. He coaches in West Palm Beach (an assistant for Division II Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida), so we figured he wouldn't pass on spending his summer at the beach (in Ocean City)."
Oswald will take the role of sporting director, with the job of developing the team's overall vision, philosophy and strategy. Oswald coached Ocean City to a 47-19-6 record in five seasons, and his teams reached the Premier Development League national semifinals in 2013 and 2016.
Holloway and Thompson are both former Ocean City players. Holloway is now vice president of soccer operations. He'll be a liaison between ownership and the technical staff led by McCann. Holloway is second to Oswald in career wins as the coach of the Nor'easters with a record of 32-17-15.
Thompson is the team's technical director. He'll advise, support and oversee all playing and coaching staff as well as implement the club's philosophy and playing style. He coached Ocean City in 2017 and 2018 and had a combined mark of 18-9-1.
Granese Jr. expects a mid-May start to the season, unless COVID-19 is a factor.
"We'll take it month by month, with the virus," Granese Jr. said. "The league told us to plan for a normal start date. If there are problems we can start in the middle of June and be a couple games short. The players should start coming in the first or second week of May. There should be some returnees and a lot of new faces."
McCann's philosophy is to be a possession-based team that's exciting and dynamic.
"We'll field a style that's according to the players," McCann said. "There are two goals, to get players to the next level and to win games."
McCann said they'll keep their fingers crossed about the season.
"After the madness of 2020 we want to get back to a normal life," McCann said. "It's been taxing on people physically and mentally. When you talk to the league, the USL, MLS and League Two are all pushing to have a season. We hope it all goes according to plan."
Note: The Nor'easters will host an open tryout from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday on its home field, Carey Stadium, in Ocean City. The cost is $60 to participate. Visit oceancityfc.com for information.
