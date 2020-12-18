Nor'easters name Alan McCann new head coach

Holloway and Thompson are both former Ocean City players. Holloway is now vice president of soccer operations. He'll be a liaison between ownership and the technical staff led by McCann. Holloway is second to Oswald in career wins as the coach of the Nor'easters with a record of 32-17-15.

Thompson is the team's technical director. He'll advise, support and oversee all playing and coaching staff as well as implement the club's philosophy and playing style. He coached Ocean City in 2017 and 2018 and had a combined mark of 18-9-1.

Granese Jr. expects a mid-May start to the season, unless COVID-19 is a factor.

"We'll take it month by month, with the virus," Granese Jr. said. "The league told us to plan for a normal start date. If there are problems we can start in the middle of June and be a couple games short. The players should start coming in the first or second week of May. There should be some returnees and a lot of new faces."

McCann's philosophy is to be a possession-based team that's exciting and dynamic.

"We'll field a style that's according to the players," McCann said. "There are two goals, to get players to the next level and to win games."

McCann said they'll keep their fingers crossed about the season.