Nor'easters host Real Central New Jersey on Friday

The Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team is in the thick of the Mid-Atlantic Division race going into Friday's home game against Real Central New Jersey.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.
The Nor'easters enter the game at 6-1-3 (21 points) in the United Soccer Leagues League Two Mid-Atlantic Division race, second to West Chester United (9-1-2, 29 points). O.C. has played two less games than West Chester.
The Nor'easters beat Lehigh Valley United 3-0 on Sunday on goals by Simon Becher, Caden Stafford and Austin DaSilva. Goalie Jahmali Waite registered the shutout without making a save.
DaSilva's second-half goal, which curved left into the upper right corner of the net from 19 yards out, is a finalist for League Two Goal of the Week.
