Nor'easters clinch 1st playoff berth since 2016

For the first time since 2016, the Ocean City Nor’easters are headed to the playoffs.
On Tuesday, the Nor'easters defeated Reading United 5-2 to clinch a spot in the United Soccer Leagues League Two playoffs. Ocean City won the Eastern Conference championship in 2016.
Kyle Galloway, from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township and a Rutgers University soccer player, scored for the Nor’easters for the second straight game in their win Tuesday. Anthony Herbert, Simon Becher, Austin DaSilva and MD Myers also added goals.
Owen Elliott earned the win in net.
The Nor'easters extended their road unbeaten streak to six games (4-0-2) and improved to 8-1-3. Ocean City is within five points of first-place West Chester United in the Mid-Atlantic Division. The Nor'easters host West Chester United in their home finale 7:30 p.m. at Carey Stadium on the campus of Ocean City High School.
Ocean City travels to Philadelphia Lone Star in its regular-season finale Sunday.
The Nor'easters can still clinch the division title if they win both games.
"Reaching the playoffs was our first target of the year so it's good to hit that," Nor'easters coach Alan McCann said in a release Wednesday. "Now, we focus on our next targets."
With the win Tuesday, Ocean City snapped a four-game road losing streak at Reading, having last won there in the 2016 Eastern Conference championship game. Reading fell to 3-7-3.
Kasper Skraep got his first assist of the season Tuesday.
The Nor'easters did not allow a shot on goal in the first half.
Reading vs. Ocean City is the United Soccer Leagues' oldest current rivalry. After 52 meetings, the series is now 22-22-8.
"We were very good going forward throughout but more clinical in the second half," said McCann, who was Reading United's coach last season. "Defensively there was moments that it was unacceptable the way we defended."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.