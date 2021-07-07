Nor'easters clinch 1st playoff berth since 2016

For the first time since 2016, the Ocean City Nor’easters are headed to the playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Nor'easters defeated Reading United 5-2 to clinch a spot in the United Soccer Leagues League Two playoffs. Ocean City won the Eastern Conference championship in 2016.

Kyle Galloway, from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township and a Rutgers University soccer player, scored for the Nor’easters for the second straight game in their win Tuesday. Anthony Herbert, Simon Becher, Austin DaSilva and MD Myers also added goals.

Owen Elliott earned the win in net.

The Nor'easters extended their road unbeaten streak to six games (4-0-2) and improved to 8-1-3. Ocean City is within five points of first-place West Chester United in the Mid-Atlantic Division. The Nor'easters host West Chester United in their home finale 7:30 p.m. at Carey Stadium on the campus of Ocean City High School.

Ocean City travels to Philadelphia Lone Star in its regular-season finale Sunday.

The Nor'easters can still clinch the division title if they win both games.