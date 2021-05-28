MLS slaps Inter Miami with record $2 million fine for violating roster rules in 2020

"We have worked closely with MLS to address these issues and have made significant changes in our management structure. Following our inaugural season, we took a deep look at our soccer operations leadership group and made decisions that not only strengthened our internal roster compliance measures, but also better positioned us to build a sustainable, long-term competition strategy with the hiring of Chris Henderson as Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director in 2021.

"Inter Miami is an ambitious Club with big aspirations. We believe our fanbase, market and ownership group propel us to be one of North America's most-followed fútbol teams in the world. We are committed to supporting our team and building a roster we are proud of."

The investigation began with the contract of French midfielder Matuidi. After interviews and the review of over 1,400 pages of documents, they discovered violations with the other player contracts.

Each club is allowed three DP slots, reserved for elite players whose salaries and acquisition costs exceed the league maximum, which this year is $612,500. A player of Matuidi's stature — World Cup champion, four French Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint Germain and three Serie A titles with Juventus — fits the profile of a DP.