Latest Union phenom Paxten Aaronson keeps up family tradition

Some of those in the know might have been at Subaru Park on May 30, when fans chanted "We want Paxten!" as he warmed up for his MLS debut. They might have been watching from home on Aug. 9, when he made his first MLS start and scored his first MLS goal in a 2-1 loss at New England as the Union prepared for the Champions League semifinals.

The Union have been understandably patient with Aaronson, knowing that even his copious potential wouldn't guarantee success. But his playing time has slowly increased in recent weeks, and he made his third start in Saturday's 2-1 win at FC Cincinnati.

This time, a lot more people were watching. Aaronson delivered again, and not just with what proved to be the game-winning goal — a leaping header at which he threw his is 5-foot-9 frame to give the Union a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute.

With just 37 touches in 102 minutes of play (including 12 combined minutes of stoppage time), he completed 19 of 25 passes and created three scoring chances. He also put in a shift defensively, with six recoveries, three duels won, and one clearance.

"The kid's a baller," said Union goalkeeper Matt Freese, one of six academy products on the field at the final whistle. "I think he might need to get a haircut, but I think he's an incredible player."