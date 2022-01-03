LAFC hires USMNT vet Steve Cherundolo as new head coach: Soccer briefs

LAFC still has several personnel decisions to make for the upcoming season, which begins Feb. 26. Former MLS MVP Carlos Vela is under contract until June, and his supporting cast must be assembled.

American Ricardo Pepi joins Bunesliga: American forward Ricardo Pepi signed with Augsburg of Germany's Bundesliga from Major League Soccer's Dallas on Monday, agreeing to a 4 1/2-season contract that includes an option to extend through the 2026-27 season.

The Augsburger Allgemeine reported the German club was paying more than $14.8 million, plus potential add-ons for the 18-year-old, which would be the highest amount for a transfer of a homegrown American player from MLS.

"We were able to provide him with a clear sporting plan for his future development that convinced him to come here,” Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter said in a statement. “We are certain that he will continue to improve here in Augsburg and that we’ll have a lot of fun together over the coming years.”

The reported fee would be a record transfer for Augsburg, which has been in the Bundesliga since its first promotion to the top division for the 2011-12 season.