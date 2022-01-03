LAFC hires USMNT vet Steve Cherundolo as new head coach: Soccer briefs

LOS ANGELES — Former U.S. national team member Steve Cherundolo has been named Los Angeles FC's new head coach.
LAFC confirmed Cherundolo's hiring Monday as the replacement for Bob Bradley, the first coach in the expansion franchise's history.
Bradley and LAFC agreed to part ways late last year after the club missed the MLS playoffs for the first time. Bradley was quickly hired as Toronto FC's coach and sporting director.
While LAFC fans floated several prominent international names for the job, general manager John Thorrington replaced the second-winningest coach in league history with an MLS newcomer who spent last season as the head coach of the Las Vegas Lights, LAFC's USL affiliate.
Cherundolo grew up in the San Diego area and spent his entire professional playing career in Germany as a right back for Hannover 96, eventually becoming captain during 16 seasons with the club. He also made 87 appearances for the U.S. national team, scoring two goals.
He moved immediately into coaching upon retirement in 2014, and he spent five years in Hannover's system before brief stints on the coaching staffs at Stuttgart, the U.S. national team and the German national youth teams.
He took over in Las Vegas last year. The Lights went 6-23-3 in his only season in charge and finished last in their conference, but LAFC was happy with Cherundolo's developmental work.
LAFC still has several personnel decisions to make for the upcoming season, which begins Feb. 26. Former MLS MVP Carlos Vela is under contract until June, and his supporting cast must be assembled.
American Ricardo Pepi joins Bunesliga: American forward Ricardo Pepi signed with Augsburg of Germany's Bundesliga from Major League Soccer's Dallas on Monday, agreeing to a 4 1/2-season contract that includes an option to extend through the 2026-27 season.
The Augsburger Allgemeine reported the German club was paying more than $14.8 million, plus potential add-ons for the 18-year-old, which would be the highest amount for a transfer of a homegrown American player from MLS.
"We were able to provide him with a clear sporting plan for his future development that convinced him to come here,” Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter said in a statement. “We are certain that he will continue to improve here in Augsburg and that we’ll have a lot of fun together over the coming years.”
The reported fee would be a record transfer for Augsburg, which has been in the Bundesliga since its first promotion to the top division for the 2011-12 season.
Augsbug is 15th in the 18-team league at the halfway mark, one point ahead of Stuttgart and two in front of Arminia Bielefeld. The bottom two teams are relegated at the end of the season, and 16th place goes to a playoff for a spot in next season's Bundesliga.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.