Kevin Nuss returns as Ocean City Nor'easters head coach

Kevin Nuss has had many coaching and front office roles for the Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team, including head coach.

Now he returns to that position.

Nuss, 36, a Logan Township, Gloucester County native, will coach the Nor'easters in the spring-summer season of 2022.

He replaces Alan McCann, who stepped down following a 10-3-3 season.

Nuss had been a member of the Nor'easters' staff from 2011-16 and was the sporting director of the team and then became the head coach in 2019 when coach Tim Oswald stepped down before the season due to a medical condition. Nuss led the team to a 6-3-5 record in 2019, including 5-0-2 at home, for second place in the United Soccer Leagues League Two Mid-Atlantic Division.

Nuss coached that one year, and then stepped down. Now he's back, with more time to prepare.

"It feels good to be back. It's like coming home," Nuss said. "Ocean City is a great vacation spot, and it'll be great to be back for my summers. It's the perfect fit."

Nuss was the Nor'easters' assistant coach in 2012-2013, the associate head coach in 2014 and the general manager from 2014-16, before his dual roles in 2019.