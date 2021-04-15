Jamiro Monteiro's 2 goals and 2 assists fire Union into Champions League quarterfinals with 4-0 win over Saprissa

Just 19 seconds into the half, Anthony Fontana was tripped on the line of the 18-yard box by Michael Barrantes, and the Union had a penalty kick. There wasn't much contact, but there was just enough and Fontana made the most of it. Monteiro stepped up and smashed the ball past Aaron Cruz.

From there, the floodgates opened. Kacper Przybylko thumped home a header off a Monteiro corner in the 51st, and Fontana broke behind Saprissa's defense in the 54th to slot home another off a Monteiro assist.

"We knew once we scored the first goal, a lot of them were going to quit, and that's what you saw," Fontana said.

Now the focus turned from winning the series to counting yellow cards. Monteiro, Martínez, and Glesnes each had one in the tournament at that point, and a second for any over the course of the series would draw a suspension for the first quarterfinal game.

Martínez exited in the 67th for Stuart Findlay, who made his Union debut. Leon Flach went off at the same time for academy-bred rookie Jack McGlynn, who earned his first minutes with the first team. Nine minutes later, Przybylko and Alejandro Bedoya wrapped up their nights, replaced by Sergio Santos and Quinn Sullivan.