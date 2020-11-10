In the Union's finest moment, of course it was Ray Gaddis leading the team to its first trophy

Jim Curtin

For almost all of his six-plus years in charge, Curtin has been hounded by critics convinced that his lack of pedigree means he shouldn't have the job. Now the Oreland native forever will be known as the manager of the first Union team to win a trophy.

His players have sworn by him from day one, and not just the academy products who've known him for a decade. The veterans and international players in the locker room vouch for him just as much. That was proven again Sunday when no one cheered more for Freese from the bench than Bendik.

"He knows how to push the right buttons tactically for our group, and he's really a student of the game," Gaddis said, specifically praising Curtin for "getting the best out of his players with such quick succession in games" during this upended season.

"He's able to manage the roster. He's listening to the players," Gaddis added. "He's continued to grow as a coach, year by year, as he learns more."

Curtin and Orlando City's Óscar Pareja are the leading candidates for MLS Coach of the Year. Pareja has worked a minor miracle with the Lions, bringing stability and quality soccer to a franchise that has been among the league's most underachieving since it launched in 2015.