Hundreds flock to Wildwood to compete in Beach Blast Soccer

WILDWOOD — The beach looked different Saturday.
Rather than just waves crashing and seagulls squawking, the sounds of athletes cheering each other on, whistles and supportive parents were heard throughout the summer day.
From East Poplar to East Montgomery avenues — a 17-block stretch that runs alongside the town’s famous Boardwalk and amusement parks — 67 soccer fields were fashioned in the sand.
Multiple boys and girls age groups (8-and-under to 19-and-under) and adult and coed divisions from across the state and beyond competed in the 14th annual Beach Blast Soccer Tournament hosted by Cape Express Soccer Club.
The two-day event concludes Sunday.
“It is a different atmosphere,” said tournament director Mike Granigan, a former Cape Express president. “Part of the reason the event is so popular is because most of the teams are used to playing soccer all the time, but this time they get to put together the soccer with the beach.”
Cape Express Soccer Club, which is based in Wildwood, hosts this event each summer to help offset costs of its league fees. The league has multiple teams at different age levels.
Each team could only use a maximum of 10 players, playing three games (two Saturday and one Sunday) with a possible fourth for those advancing to the finals. Games were five-on-five (four players plus a goalkeeper) and consisted of three 12-minute periods.
Each age group consisted of no more than five brackets. The winners of each bracket will play for titles Sunday.
A staggering 515 teams competed.
“I love it here,” said Boo Evans, a former Middle Township High School and Stockton University basketball player who was there to watch his 9-year-old son, Evan, play. “This is our fourth year here, and every year it seems like there are more and more people. The people are great, it’s fun running into people who are in the same situation as you where we are trying to improve our kid’s soccer skills.
“The atmosphere is awesome. You can’t complain at all. I just wish something like this was around when I was younger.”
Each youth participant (U8-U19) received one Morey’s Piers and Water Park pass, good for discounted tickets and admission over the weekend to its three amusement parks (Mariner’s, Adventure and Surfside). Temperatures reached the upper 70s Saturday.
“You put those things together (beach, soccer and rides), and it’s really a good atmosphere,” Granigan said. “It’s a really good event.”
Evans, along with his wife, Megan, and daughter, Sydney, 4, soaked in the summer fun while watching Carter, who has played soccer for six years and competes for Cape Express.
“(Carter) is stoked. I don’t know if he’s more excited for the discounts we get on the passes for the rides or the tournament itself,” said Boo Evans, of Cape May Court House, with a laugh. “He is excited. He likes running on the sand. It’s a different concept. It’s not the regular soccer game, but at the same time, he is working on his skills.
“It’s fun, but its competitive. That’s the best thing about it.”
Wildwood girls basketball coach Teresa Cunniff was with her husband, Brian, to cheer on their son, Sean, who also plays for Cape Express. Teresa and Brian helped sell drinks for about an hour, saying club parents were asked to volunteer with the sprawling event.
Sean scored a goal in his first game Saturday to help his team win.
“I think it’s amazing,” Teresa said of the atmosphere. “It’s so awesome all these kids have an opportunity to come down here and play. Local kids, out-of-town kids. It’s pretty awesome.”
Saturday was Sean’s first time playing in an organized beach soccer tournament, and he enjoyed every moment, Teresa said. The Cunniffs live in Wildwood Crest.
“He is really excited,” Teresa said. “He was excited this morning (and) couldn’t wait to get here. I’m taking it all in because this is the first experience that I’ve had witnessing this. It’s pretty cool.”
Like Cape Express, many other travel teams had to split into different squads as only 10 players were allowed on each team.
Matt Sarson, along with many parents from the Philadelphia Soccer Club, had tents set up on the beach with coolers of water. His daughter, Camryn, 13, and her teammates were split into two groups in the 13U division.
Fields were 30x40 yards with nylon strips around the perimeter and flags at each corner to indicate boundaries. Fields were spaced out into three sections between the three piers, stretching to the Wildwoods Convention Center.
“This is my first year here, and it’s amazing,” said Sarson, of Glenside, Pennsylvania. “The girls have been down before, but I haven’t. It’s really well organized and mapped out perfect. We got everywhere easy.”
Players were only permitted to compete barefoot or in socks. The soccer balls were much softer than regular ones, so it did not hurt to kick it without shoes, Levittown, Pennsylvania, said Daniel Lowman, 17, of Levittown, Pennsylvania.
“It’s really cool seeing everyone out here, especially after the last year we’ve had,” added Lowman, who plays for Neshaminy High School in Langhorne. “Just having fun with my friends. Sand is a lot different, but it’s still good to play soccer.”
Granigan was pleased with the turnout.
“The kids are definitely enjoying it,” he said. “It’s nice to get back to quote-on-quote normal. We missed last year. I think everyone is happy to be back doing what they are used to doing.”
PHOTOS 2021 Beach Blast Soccer Tournament in Wildwood
