Hundreds flock to Wildwood to compete in Beach Blast Soccer

Like Cape Express, many other travel teams had to split into different squads as only 10 players were allowed on each team.

Matt Sarson, along with many parents from the Philadelphia Soccer Club, had tents set up on the beach with coolers of water. His daughter, Camryn, 13, and her teammates were split into two groups in the 13U division.

Fields were 30x40 yards with nylon strips around the perimeter and flags at each corner to indicate boundaries. Fields were spaced out into three sections between the three piers, stretching to the Wildwoods Convention Center.

“This is my first year here, and it’s amazing,” said Sarson, of Glenside, Pennsylvania. “The girls have been down before, but I haven’t. It’s really well organized and mapped out perfect. We got everywhere easy.”

Players were only permitted to compete barefoot or in socks. The soccer balls were much softer than regular ones, so it did not hurt to kick it without shoes, Levittown, Pennsylvania, said Daniel Lowman, 17, of Levittown, Pennsylvania.

“It’s really cool seeing everyone out here, especially after the last year we’ve had,” added Lowman, who plays for Neshaminy High School in Langhorne. “Just having fun with my friends. Sand is a lot different, but it’s still good to play soccer.”