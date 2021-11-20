 Skip to main content
Glesnes scores in 123rd, Philadelphia advances in MLS playoffs
MLS PLAYOFFS

Glesnes scores in 123rd, Philadelphia advances in MLS playoffs

MLS Red Bulls Union Soccer

Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes, center, left, celebrates his goal with teammates during extra time of Saturday's MLS playoff game in Chester, Pennsylvania.

 Chris Szagola, Associated Press

CHESTER, Pa. — Jakob Glesnes scored from distance in the 123rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday in the opening match of the MLS playoffs.

The goal helped Philadelphia beat the Red Bulls in the opening round for the second time in three years — both in extra time.

Philadelphia (15-8-12), the No. 2 seed, was without midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and right back Olivier Mbaizo after being placed into the league’s health and safety protocols.

New York (13-13-9), who earned the East’s final playoff spot after closing the season with a 7-1-4 run, was making its 12th consecutive playoff appearance.

Philadelphia secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference behind Supporters’ Shield winner New England, which has an opening round bye. It is the Union’s fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs.

Last year after winning the Supporters’ Shield, the Union fell to the Revolution in the opening round.

The Red Bulls, who have been to the postseason 12 straight years, were the seventh seed.

The two teams met three previous times this season, with the Union winning the first at home followed by a pair of draws at Red Bull Arena.

NWSL Final

Kelley O'Hara's 97th-minute goal leads Washington Spirit to title. Sports, B3.

