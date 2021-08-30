Freya Coombe's exit from Gotham FC upends what has been a strong NWSL season

The strongest words on the night came from Gotham's captain, midfielder McCall Zerboni. Long one of the league's best speakers, she didn't hold back on the state of the locker room.

"I want to be transparent: it's been really, really difficult," Zerboni said. "It's been an emotional roller coaster, and it's been a very uneven environment off the field. And we're all just trying to navigate it and figure it out, and deal with the news, and deal with the anxiety of what's to come and the changes that we're going through."

Zerboni emphasized the locker room's strong chemistry, and other Gotham players have done the same. If that chemistry can hold up — and get a boost from star attacker Margaret Purce's return from a quad injury — the team has a fair chance of earning its first playoff berth in eight years.

"It's us out on the field and nobody else," veteran centerback Estelle Johnson said after last Wednesday's 2-1 loss at powerhouse Portland. "Although there's a lot going on around us, I think that's the biggest message that we're passing around to each other. It's about us, it always has been about us, and we've just got to keep this train rolling."

Zerboni's words brought to mind a related metaphor: light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's important to invest in the club and invest in the people around us, and I do have big faith and big trust that (the manager) decision will be the right one," she said. "Change takes time, but the more it is the right person for the job ... the faster we'll get this thing together."

