Former Stockton, pro soccer standout Santiago Solari visits Galloway campus ahead of big CONCACAF game vs. Union

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Santiago Solari was very excited Tuesday.

But the Argentina native also felt a little bit emotional.

For the first time since 1994, the former Stockton University men's soccer standout visited the campus. The 44-year-old midfielder later played with Inter Milan (Italy) and Real Madrid (Spain), some of the top teams in the world.

Now, Santiago manages Club America (Mexico), which will play the Philadelphia Union in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Just an hour or so away, Solari jumped at the opportunity to return to the campus. He said he was amazed by and impressed with how much the campus changed — the many new buildings and a "beautiful" field, G. Larry James Stadium.

“This makes me happy,” said Solari, who noted this was his first time back not just at Stockton but also the region. “We have to take a little bit of time to be happy, too. Not to always deal with the pressure of (soccer) and stuff.”