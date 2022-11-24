 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

England wary of World Cup upset against US

  • 0
WCup United States Soccer (copy)

United States head coach Gregg Berhalter talks to reporters Thursday, a day before his team takes on England in a group B World Cup match in Doha, Qatar.

 Ashley Landis, Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — England scored six goals in its opening World Cup game against Iran, but it was the two it conceded that concern coach Gareth Southgate and provide hope for the United States.

“By the end we looked sloppy,” said Southgate of the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. He also warned the U.S. would be coming “full-throttle” in Friday’s Group B match.

The tournament has already produced some shocking results, including Saudi Arabia’s win against Argentina and Japan’s upset over Germany.

A win for the U.S. over England would not be on the scale of Saudi Arabia’s win — but Gregg Berhalter’s team is undoubtedly the underdog against one of the tournament favorites.

The two goals conceded against Iran gave Southgate something to focus on in an otherwise encouraging performance.

People are also reading…

His message to the players has been clear: They will need to be better against the U.S. team that tied 1-1 with Wales in its opening group game.

“They’re a top nation with a lot of top players who have played in the Premier League and who we’ve come up against,” said England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. “But it’s about us as a squad being 100%. It’s about us taking the result from Iran and going into the U.S. game positive.”

One of those Premier League players is Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, a point of focus for England’s defense.

“He’s good with both feet, very clinical,” Pickford said. “We’ve got to be wary of him.”

A win for England would see it qualify for the round of the 16 with a game still to play — but the fate of Lionel Messi and Argentina is proof nothing can be taken for granted.

“It’s what World Cup football is all about,” said Pickford. “There are going to be surprises.”

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner is predicting more of them at the World Cup.

“You see that the world of football is levelling out in a lot of ways,” he said. “Teams have game plans. Teams have been investing in their youth academies over a number of years.”

“I think the message is when you have one team that’s bought into the same message, you can beat anyone on any given day.”

The U.S. famously beat England 1-0 in the 1950 World Cup and the teams tied 1-1 in 2010.

If the U.S. is to produce the latest surprise of this year’s tournament, it will have to contain an England attack that was ruthless in the match against Iran, which featured two goals by Bukayo Saka.

“I think it’s pretty clear he’s one of the young stars of world football,” said his Arsenal teammate Turner. “He’s a top, top player and you don’t need me to tell anybody on our team how much of a threat that he poses in the game. He’s scoring goals in a variety of ways. He’s really developed, matured.”

0 Comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

European teams abandon plan to wear armbands at World Cup

European teams abandon plan to wear armbands at World Cup

FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players has forced World Cup teams to back down and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar. The seven soccer federations say "we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions.” The decision was made after threats from FIFA a few hours before England’s Harry Kane, the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Wales' Gareth Bale were due to wear the One Love armbands in Monday’s games. The captains of Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark were also expected to wear the armbands in the coming days.

Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw against the United States in the return to the World Cup for both nations. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah. The United States was back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament and appeared headed to victory. But Walker Zimmerman plowed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal and Bale converted the penalty for his 41st international goal.

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup. Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their greatest win.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Messi seeks history with Argentina

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Messi seeks history with Argentina

Lionel Messi returns to the World Cup for a fifth attempt at finally winning soccer’s biggest prize. He’ll also be hoping to make history with Argentina. The Argentines are among the favorites to win in Qatar and a victory would fill the one gaping hole in his resume. But a win of a draw Tuesday against Saudi Arabia would give Argentina a record-tying result. Argentina arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten streak. That is one shy of tying Italy’s record for international men’s soccer1. Other games Tuesday include France against Australia, Mexico facing Poland and Denmark playing Tunisia.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News