Defender Neville Morgan named Ocean City Nor'easters MVP

Defender Neville Morgan was named the Ocean City Nor’easters Most Valuable Player and its Defensive Player of the Year, the USL League Two team announced Friday.
Morgan helped the Nor’easters give up just 12 goals in a 10-3-3 season. He led the team in minutes played in the regular season with 1,060 and contributed two assists.
Defensively, O.C. had a club-record 0.86 goals against average in a 14-game regular season and tied the club record with seven regular-season shutouts. O.C. goalies had only 23 saves in the regular season, a club-record low.
Morgan, of Westmoreland, Jamaica, was the second player in club history to win both awards in the same season. Shawn McLaws won both in 2014.
Ocean City went 9-2-3 for second place in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. The Nor’easters beat the Boston Bolts 1-0 on July 17 in an Eastern Conference first-round game and lost to West Chester United 1-0 in a semifinal game the next day.
Forward Simon Becher, who led the team with 12 goals, was named the Nor'easters' Offensive Player of the Year. Becher, from Brooklyn, Connecticut, had six game-winning goals.
Midfielder Theo Quartey was selected as O.C.’s Creative Player of the Year. Quartey, of Accra, Ghana, scored four goals and led the team in assists with six.
Midfielder Tyler Watson was chosen the team’s Breakthrough Player of the Year. Watson, of Simi Valley, California, had three goals and two assists.
Forward Caden Stafford was named the Young Player of the Year. Stafford, of Cincinnatus, New York, didn’t make his team debut until the 10th game of the season, but had a goal and two assists in six games.
Kasper Skraep won the Nor’easter Award, given for a player’s performances on and off the field. Skraep, a defender from Nyborg, Denmark, overcame injuries to be second on the team in regular season minutes with 952.
A Nor’easters news release said that off the field, Skraep showed enthusiasm and dedication to community events and team appearances.
