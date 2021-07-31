Defender Neville Morgan named Ocean City Nor'easters MVP

Defender Neville Morgan was named the Ocean City Nor’easters Most Valuable Player and its Defensive Player of the Year, the USL League Two team announced Friday.

Morgan helped the Nor’easters give up just 12 goals in a 10-3-3 season. He led the team in minutes played in the regular season with 1,060 and contributed two assists.

Defensively, O.C. had a club-record 0.86 goals against average in a 14-game regular season and tied the club record with seven regular-season shutouts. O.C. goalies had only 23 saves in the regular season, a club-record low.

Morgan, of Westmoreland, Jamaica, was the second player in club history to win both awards in the same season. Shawn McLaws won both in 2014.

Ocean City went 9-2-3 for second place in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. The Nor’easters beat the Boston Bolts 1-0 on July 17 in an Eastern Conference first-round game and lost to West Chester United 1-0 in a semifinal game the next day.

Forward Simon Becher, who led the team with 12 goals, was named the Nor'easters' Offensive Player of the Year. Becher, from Brooklyn, Connecticut, had six game-winning goals.