Curtin pushes Union to go for history as they host Club América in their biggest ever game

Throughout the Union's CONCACAF Champions League run, manager Jim Curtin has encouraged his players to dream big and try to ride the wave as far as it goes.

As the team prepares to host Wednesday's semifinal second leg against Club América, the biggest game in Union history, Curtin is keeping up that spirit. And he's not just doing it because the Union will have to overcome a 2-0 aggregate deficit, which has them wanting to attack from the start.

"Any time you get the chance to play in a final, you never know when you're going to get that chance again," Curtin said. "There has to be a belief in the group that we can get that first goal and shift the momentum in our favor. ... We know with a perfect performance tomorrow, it still is possible."

MLS teams have knocked Mexican opponents out of the Champions League 10 times since the Seattle Sounders did it first in 2013. Only once has the MLS team overcome a multiple-goal deficit: Los Angeles FC, managed by Curtin's mentor Bob Bradley, won 3-0 at home over León after losing 2-0 in Mexico.

"We know that we're capable of scoring more than a goal in this building, and we're capable of keeping a clean sheet," Curtin said. "That is our belief, that is our hope. We know it will take maximum effort and 100% from every player that steps on the field."