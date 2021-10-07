Carli Lloyd thanks Philadelphia soccer fans for giving her a NWSL homecoming game she'll never forget

And it meant a little more to have the stage be a stadium whose history she has helped write a big chapter of. Lloyd has played in all seven of the U.S. women's team's visits to Chester to date. She also played twice at Lincoln Financial Field, including a 2019 World Cup victory tour game that drew 49,504 fans — the largest crowd for a standalone U.S. women's friendly in program history.

"Every time I've been able to come here (to) play, at the Linc too, it just feels like home," she said. "I had an amazing amount of family here, friends here, Delran people were here, my former teammates from my Medford strikers club were here. ... I wish I could have said hello to every single one of them, but it was just it was just great to be a part of this atmosphere tonight."

Gotham has five regular-season games left, four on the road and the finale at Red Bull Arena on Oct. 31. Lloyd also has two national team games left, both against South Korea, Oct. 21 in Kansas City, Kan., and Oct. 26 in St. Paul, Minn.

At the end of Lloyd's remarks on the field, her teammates charged toward her to dunk her with a Gatorade shower. She showed up to her postgame news conference still chilled.

It was a moment of joy at a time when those players, and players all across the NWSL, have had far too little of it for too long.