Carli Lloyd teaches, awes kids (and parents) at clinic in Mays Landing

“We are excited about it,” said Balchan, who was a first-round pick in the 2011 MLS Draft by the Columbus Crew and later played two seasons with Atlantic City FC.

“We are just trying to bring more exposure to the club, and it’s a true testament to Carli Lloyd’s passion for the youth and their development to take her time to come down here.”

Along with developing techniques such as juggling, dribbling, turns, foot skills and mental habits on and off the field, each athlete received a CL10-themed T-shirt, drawstring bag and an autographed photo of Lloyd, who is from Delran, Burlington County, and played at Rutgers University.

Lloyd called the parents over to thank them for bringing their kids. She told them to encourage the boys and girls to keep working on the drills and that it was nice to have some normalcy during this unique year.

CL10 has had camps across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and one in California since about 2008.

Lizette Slimm and her husband, Bill, traveled from Nazarareth, Pennsylvania, to bring their daughter Lily, 12, to the camp.