Carli Lloyd teaches, awes kids (and parents) at clinic in Mays Landing

MAYS LANDING — Carli Lloyd is renowned for being one of the greatest women’s soccer players in the world.
She is also an inspiration and role model to many young athletes.
That was evident Saturday.
About 300 athletes attended Lloyd’s “CL10” Soccer Clinics at Hamilton Elite FC fields on Hickory Street. There were three, two-hour sessions that focused on enhancing shooting and other skills needed to succeed on the pitch.
The clinics were open for boys and girls ages 8 to 20. The Hamilton Elite website said the cost was $180 per player.
Fifteen-year-old Maria Mazzoni was among those excited to learn new techniques from and meet the U.S. national women’s soccer team and Sky Blue FC standout midfielder.
“She is a big fan of Carli Lloyd,” said the teen’s mother, Carisa Mazzoni. The Mazzonis are from Buena Vista Township, and Maria is a sophomore on the Buena Regional High School girls soccer team.
She also plays for Diamond Soccer in Monroe Township.
“This was a cool opportunity to meet her and get some tips from her and get some good training,” Carisa said. “It’s really well-organized, (and) they are all having fun.”
Nick Morris signed up his daughter Julia because the 10-year-old is an avid fan of the sport and Lloyd. Julia has been playing soccer for five or six years and competes with Hamilton Elite.
Nick also brought his girlfriend, Marissa Jachetti, to support Julia. The trio is from Galloway Township.
“Just having her being a part of this is a dream come true for her, so I’m just glad to see something like this happen, especially during current times,” Nick Morris said.
“She watches every Carli Lloyd video she can, so she was excited and couldn’t wait. I’m glad so many people showed up.”
Hamilton Elite President Brian Petruzzi was also pleased with the turnout on a picture-perfect fall afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.
“It’s great for Hamilton Township,” said Petruzzi, who has been the Hamilton Elite league president since June. “It’s great for the kids in Hamilton Township to be able to train with Carli Lloyd at their home field and know she was on the field they play on.
Support Local Journalism
“Obviously, it’s great exposure for the club, but more than anything the ability to train with and meet the best female soccer player in the United States right now is pretty awesome.”
Hamilton Elite is an open club with players who come from all around South Jersey, including Gloucester and Ocean counties. The program has a recreational league (ages 3-6) and multiple travel teams (ages 7 through 23).
The main goal of Saturday’s event was to give players an opportunity to train with Lloyd, said Hamilton Elite director of coaching Rich Balchan.
“We are excited about it,” said Balchan, who was a first-round pick in the 2011 MLS Draft by the Columbus Crew and later played two seasons with Atlantic City FC.
“We are just trying to bring more exposure to the club, and it’s a true testament to Carli Lloyd’s passion for the youth and their development to take her time to come down here.”
Along with developing techniques such as juggling, dribbling, turns, foot skills and mental habits on and off the field, each athlete received a CL10-themed T-shirt, drawstring bag and an autographed photo of Lloyd, who is from Delran, Burlington County, and played at Rutgers University.
Lloyd called the parents over to thank them for bringing their kids. She told them to encourage the boys and girls to keep working on the drills and that it was nice to have some normalcy during this unique year.
CL10 has had camps across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and one in California since about 2008.
Lizette Slimm and her husband, Bill, traveled from Nazarareth, Pennsylvania, to bring their daughter Lily, 12, to the camp.
“My daughter is completely inspired by Carli Lloyd,” said Lizette, who noted her daughter was giving her thumbs-up from the field to indicate she was enjoying herself. “We wanted to give her this opportunity. … She is super excited to be here, and so are we.”
Nicole Evaldi signed up her 10-year-old son, Frank, who was one of only about four boys in the first session Saturday. But that did not matter to the Howell, Monmouth County, residents.
“I’m enjoying watching him and getting the skills that he needs,” Nicole said, noting that Frank plays defense at Howell United and thought this clinic would add to his development.
“He’s concentrating and working, so I’m proud.”
Danielle Olsen and daughter Caroline from Kinnelon, Morris County, Sandra Trimble and daughter Samantha, and Jennifer Parker and daughter Ashton from Mountain Lakes, Morris County, also participated in the camp.
The three daughters, each 11, play soccer together at MatchFit Academy in Denville, Morris County, and admire Lloyd. They all have been to watch Lloyd either in the World Cup last summer or the She Believes Cup in early March at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, Hudson County.
“It was worth the two-hour drive and expense to come,” Jennifer Parker said of Saturday’s event.
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
EHT at Oakcrest boys soccer
EHT at Oakcrest boys soccer
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
110620_spt_lloyd
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.