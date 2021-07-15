Carli Lloyd has 'never been this happy' as she aims for her fifth major title with the U.S. women's soccer team

Roll your eyes if you want. Lloyd knows how many people will. But she had three goals and an assist in the position at the 2019 World Cup, as the oldest player on the title-winning squad. She played in all seven games, starting one and serving as a second-half closer in the rest.

(You try playing the U.S. team’s starters for 45, 60 or 75 minutes, then seeing a fresh-legged Lloyd rise off the bench to enter the game.)

She’s also the biggest star of the NWSL’s Gotham FC, with eight games played for the club this year before she left for pre-Olympic camp.

“It’s been really fun to just continue the grind,” she said. “There’s always stuff that I can keep improving on.”

At the same time, Lloyd knows her internal clock is ticking. And she is listening to it.

“The time is coming to an end at some point,” she said. “And it’s not an end because my body can’t handle it. It’s going to be an end, and it’s going to be a decision, because I’ve literally spent my entire 16-year career with soccer on my mind 24/7, doing everything possible to be the player that I have been.”

There’s Lloyd the human again, alongside Lloyd the soccer player.