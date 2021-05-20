 Skip to main content
Becher scores three goals, Nor'easters win 7-0
SOCCER

Becher scores three goals, Nor'easters win 7-0

Ocean City Nor'Easters logo

Forward Simon Becher scored three second-half goals, and the Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team beat host Lehigh Valley United 7-0 on Wednesday night at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The victory put the Nor'easters at 2-0 overall and in the United Soccer Leagues League Two.

Ocean City took a 3-0 lead in the first half on goals by MD Myers, Tyler Watson and Luis Grassow. Bakary Bagayoko assisted on the first two goals, and Theo Quartey had the assist on the third.

Watson made it 4-0 in the 67th minute after a pass from Felix Metzler.

Becher's hat trick came in a 10-minute span. He scored his first goal in the 75th minute and made it 6-0 in the 80th minute after a cross from Gilbert Waso. Becher's third goal was five minutes later on a high shot, and Montel Mackenzie assisted.

The Nor'easters' home opener is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday against West Chester United at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.

