Bakary Bagayoko scores twice, Nor'easters win opener 3-0
The Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team opened the season with a 3-0 win over host Real Central New Jersey on Wednesday at Mercer County Community College in West Windsor.

Forward Bakary Bagayoko scored the first two goals to lead Ocean City.

The game was the Nor'easters' first since July 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nor'easters are in their 24th season and their 18th in the United Soccer Leagues League Two. The victory extended O.C.'s unbeaten streak to five in opening day games (4-0-1).

The win also marked a successful debut for new coach Alan McCann.

"Overall, we're happy with the performance," McCann said in a Nor'easters news release. "The first half was not good enough and got sloppy at times, but the second half was more like what we would expect from the group with some fantastic goals scored."

Bagayoko, a forward from Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee, scored near the goalmouth inside the post in the fourth minute to make it 1-0. He scored on a high shot into the top corner in the 49th minute to make it 2-0. Forward Kyle Galloway, a Rutgers University player and Stafford Township resident, came off the bench and added a third goal. Goalie Jahmali Waite, a UConn player, recorded the shutout.

The Nor'easters' next game is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley United at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Ocean City's home opener will at 7:30 p.m. May 23 against West Chester United (Pennsylvania) at Carey Stadium.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

