'Back where I belong': Ronaldo completes return to Man U

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to the future at Manchester United after a nod to the most influential figure of his soccer past.

The five-time world player of the year completed his return to United on Tuesday after 12 years away, saying: "I'm back where I belong."

"History has been written in the past," the 36-year-old Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, "and history will be written once again! You have my word!"

Ronaldo signed off his post by dedicating his return to Old Trafford to the man who first brought him to United in 2003 — when he was a skinny, supremely gifted 18-year-old winger — and turned him into a superstar.

"Sir Alex," he wrote, "this one is for you…"

Alex Ferguson, the most successful manager in United's history, is thought to be among the club greats who helped to persuade Ronaldo to move back to United amid interest from crosstown rival Manchester City, which had been offered the Portugal forward by his agent. Ronaldo has previously called Ferguson "my father in sport."

An agreement was reached with Juventus over Ronaldo's transfer Friday, and one of soccer's most stunning deals in years was completed Tuesday — the final day of European soccer's summer transfer window — after a medical examination.