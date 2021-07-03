 Skip to main content
Austin DaSilva's hat trick leads Nor'easters
SOCCER

Austin DaSilva's hat trick leads Nor'easters

Ocean City Nor'Easters logo

Austin DaSilva scored three goals to lead the Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team to a 5-0 win over visiting Real Central Jersey on Friday.

The victory put the Nor'easters at 7-1-3 (24 points) in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Real Central New Jersey, an expansion team, dropped to 2-7-3 (9 points). Each team plays 14 games in the regular season.

DaSilva opened the scoring in the 25th minute after an upfield pass from Kaspar Skraep. Tyler Watson made it 2-0 on a give-and-go from Neville Morgan two minutes into the second half. DaSilva scored his second goal near the net in the 53rd minute, and Theo Quartey earned his team-leading fifth assist of the season.

DaSilva completed his hat trick as he scored off a pass from Montel McKenzie in the 83rd minute. Kyle Galloway, of Stafford Township, added the fifth goal in stoppage time on a free kick that curled over a five-man defensive wall.

Ocean City trails only West Chester United in the seven-team Mid-Atlantic race. West Chester is 9-1-2 (29 points) with two games remaining in the regular season, including one at Ocean City at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Ocean City has three games left. Besides the game with West Chester, the Nor'easters play at Reading United AC at 7 p.m. Tuesday and at Philadelphia Lone Star FC at 7:30 p.m. next Sunday.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

