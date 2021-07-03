Austin DaSilva's hat trick leads Nor'easters

Austin DaSilva scored three goals to lead the Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team to a 5-0 win over visiting Real Central Jersey on Friday.
The victory put the Nor'easters at 7-1-3 (24 points) in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Real Central New Jersey, an expansion team, dropped to 2-7-3 (9 points). Each team plays 14 games in the regular season.
DaSilva opened the scoring in the 25th minute after an upfield pass from Kaspar Skraep. Tyler Watson made it 2-0 on a give-and-go from Neville Morgan two minutes into the second half. DaSilva scored his second goal near the net in the 53rd minute, and Theo Quartey earned his team-leading fifth assist of the season.
DaSilva completed his hat trick as he scored off a pass from Montel McKenzie in the 83rd minute. Kyle Galloway, of Stafford Township, added the fifth goal in stoppage time on a free kick that curled over a five-man defensive wall.
Ocean City trails only West Chester United in the seven-team Mid-Atlantic race. West Chester is 9-1-2 (29 points) with two games remaining in the regular season, including one at Ocean City at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Ocean City has three games left. Besides the game with West Chester, the Nor'easters play at Reading United AC at 7 p.m. Tuesday and at Philadelphia Lone Star FC at 7:30 p.m. next Sunday.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
