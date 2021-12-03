Andre Blake's saves carry Union to brink of MLS Cup championship

No one has been quite as cool under pressure as Blake.

The 31-year-old out of May Pen, Jamaica, long ago delivered on Philadelphia's decision to take him with the No. 1 pick of the 2014 draft. He's a two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and had 12 shutouts this season (11 wins, one draw), making 76 saves and posting a 0.96 goals-against average in the regular season.

But if Blake needed any more reason to prove why his name will one day end up in the Union's Ring of Honor, his case was cemented against Nashville.

He hit the ground to his right and smothered MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar's first penalty kick for Nashville. Mukhtar buried his face in his hands as Union fans roared. Blake, waving his arms in net like he's doing jumping jacks, then got air on a dive to his right and used every inch of his wingspan to deny Anibal Godoy. With Blake in their heads, Nashville missed wildly on the next two kicks to seal their defeat.