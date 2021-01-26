A decade after Freddy Adu joined the Union, he admits he didn't work hard enough in MLS

Academy assistance

What could Adu have become had he come up through a club academy? Could he have been like Brenden Aaronson, who started in Union youth teams as a 10-year-old, turned pro at 17, and earned a $6 million transfer fee at 19? Or Weston McKennie, who grew up in FC Dallas’ academy; or Tyler Adams, who did so with the New York Red Bulls?

The question is a central one in Wahl’s documentary.

“That 14-year-old would have a chance to go through a system, and maybe not have as much media glare and be doing ads with Pele — have these crazy expectations set up that this was the guy who was going to save the league,” Wahl said. “I don’t think MLS and D.C. United were ready for Adu’s arrival.”

And after all these years, Adu admitted that he wasn’t fully ready either. He said on Wahl’s podcast that he didn’t practice hard enough as a young player.

“Now that I think about it, and if I had a chance to do it again, I would do it every day, I would bring it every day, every day, every day,” Adu said. “Because I did let myself relax whenever I was with my MLS teams, and I think that hurt me a lot.”