2012 Absegami grad Erica Skroski part of Sky Blue FC's preseason roster

Erica Skroski is part of the Sky Blue FC women's soccer team's 28-player preseason roster for the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League season.
Skroski, 27, who is from Galloway Township, will enter her sixth season for Sky Blue FC after being the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NWSL college draft. At Absegami High School, she was The Press Female Athlete of the Fall in 2011 and the Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She was the 2015 Big Ten Defender of the Year at Rutgers University.
The season begins with the NWSL Challenge Cup on April 9. The 24-game regular season starts May 15. Sky Blue FC plays its home matches at Red Bull Arena in Harrison in Hudson County.
"I am pleased to welcome our players, both returning and some new faces, into preseason for 2021," said Sky Blue's second-year head coach, Freya Coombe, in a release. "We are thrilled to be getting back on the pitch after a shortened 2020 and I believe we have assembled a fantastic mix of players that will compete and challenge each other every day to raise our level. I am looking forward to seeing the players come back to training with a fresh determination and hunger for success."
Skroski, a defender, had one start in four appearances in the league's shorter Fall Series. The team finished in fourth place. She appeared in five of six games in the NWSL Challenge Cup.
In her five appearances in the Challenge Cup, she had a 100% tackle success rate and completed 90% of her 116 passes.
In the 2019 season, Skroski played in 24 games and had 85 clearances, 20 blocks and 46 interceptions.
Of the 26 players who will be in camp, the defenders include Skroski, Imani Dorsey, Caprice Dydasco, Mandy Freeman, Estelle Johnson and Gina Lewandowski.
Sky Blue will begin the preseason without star forward Carly Lloyd as she prepares to report to the U.S. Women's National Team for the SheBelieves Cup. Midge Purce, another standout Sky Blue player, will be on the Women's National Team starting Feb. 8.
