2012 Absegami grad Erica Skroski part of Sky Blue FC's preseason roster

Erica Skroski is part of the Sky Blue FC women's soccer team's 28-player preseason roster for the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League season.

Skroski, 27, who is from Galloway Township, will enter her sixth season for Sky Blue FC after being the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NWSL college draft. At Absegami High School, she was The Press Female Athlete of the Fall in 2011 and the Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She was the 2015 Big Ten Defender of the Year at Rutgers University.

The season begins with the NWSL Challenge Cup on April 9. The 24-game regular season starts May 15. Sky Blue FC plays its home matches at Red Bull Arena in Harrison in Hudson County.

"I am pleased to welcome our players, both returning and some new faces, into preseason for 2021," said Sky Blue's second-year head coach, Freya Coombe, in a release. "We are thrilled to be getting back on the pitch after a shortened 2020 and I believe we have assembled a fantastic mix of players that will compete and challenge each other every day to raise our level. I am looking forward to seeing the players come back to training with a fresh determination and hunger for success."