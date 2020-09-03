Coaches Tourney

St. Augustine Prep vs. Moorestown in second round of coaches soccer tournament at St Augustine Prep School in Richland Monday Oct 21, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

The South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament will not be played this season due to COVID-19 scheduled restrictions, according to the statement on the group's Twitter page. 

The tournament features some of the best high school soccer teams in South Jersey. The league consists of teams from the Cape-Atlantic League, Tri-County Conference, Olympic Conference and Burlington County League.

The boys tournament started in 1971, and the girls began play in 1984.

— Nicholas Huba

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments