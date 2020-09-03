The South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament will not be played this season due to COVID-19 scheduled restrictions, according to the statement on the group's Twitter page.
The tournament features some of the best high school soccer teams in South Jersey. The league consists of teams from the Cape-Atlantic League, Tri-County Conference, Olympic Conference and Burlington County League.
The boys tournament started in 1971, and the girls began play in 1984.
— Nicholas Huba
