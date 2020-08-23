The Philadelphia 76ers almost certainly saw an era end Sunday afternoon.
The only questions now are what’s next and how will this team that once talked of becoming a perennial NBA title contender for a decade remodel itself?
The Boston Celtics swept an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series from the Sixers with a 110-106 Game 4 win at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Boston. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 30 points and 10 rebounds.
“This season was riddled with an amazing abundance of injuries,” Brown said. “This season was a challenge trying to put people where they should have been placed. You never felt like you jumped into a routine or rhythm. That’s the thought that will linger the most.”
The speculation is Sunday’s loss ended Brown’s seven-year tenure as Sixers coach. Philadelphia played the series without Ben Simmons (knee injury). The 76ers said all season long they were built for the playoffs, but even factoring in Simmons’ absence, they clearly weren’t.
“It was difficult, but that is my job,” Brown said. “That’s the job of an NBA coach, to take the team that you have and try to maximize it and get the most out of it. I did not do that.”
Brown declined to answer specific questions about his future. Embiid said he’s not the general manager when asked about Brown’s future, but he did say the coach is a great friend.
“I don’t make the decisions,” he said. “All I know is we have a great organization, a bunch of great people. I think the organization we have are amazing people from the ownership, management, staff, coaching staff, training staff.”
Sixers general manager Elton Brand’s job also could be on the line. He signed Tobias Harris and Al Horford to contracts worth a combined $289 million last offseason. Both players struggled, especially in the playoffs when Harris averaged 15.8 points and shot 46%, and Horford averaged seven points and seven rebounds.
“It’s tough,” Harris said. “As a competitor, you want to win. I felt as if we had enough talent to make that run. We just didn’t get it done. It’s tough to pinpoint one exact thing. I take ownership and being a leader on this team and not being able to be successful in the playoffs.”
The Sixers faced a daunting task Sunday. No NBA team has ever rallied from 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series.
The Celtics took control with a 12-0 run that gave them an 89-77 lead at the end of the third quarter. Taytum scored seven points during that stretch, including a 33-foot 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left in the quarter.
The game was never in doubt in the final 12 minutes as Boston led by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter.
The Sixers must decide if Embiid and Simmons can play together. With Simmons’ inability to shoot from the perimeter, defenses are able to collapse on Embiid. Some observers would argue the Sixers would be a better team with Simmons and four shooters because of his ability to penetrate opposing defenses.
“Space (on offense) became an enormous issue,” Brown said. “From a spacial issue, from a team sort of design, that was an area we needed to get done, and I don’t believe I did that great of job coaching that.”
Embiid said he wants to stay in Philadelphia.
“I want to end my career here,” he said. “If it happens good, if it doesn’t happen, we move on then. I’m going to do my best to bring a championship back to Philly. We have to find a way to make it work. I think we can.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.