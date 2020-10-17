Sixers part ways with vice president of strategy Sergi Olivia

It’s no secret that some of the Philadelphia 76ers’ struggles had to do with their relying heavily on analytics.

Nor is it a secret the organization evaluated its front-office structure and personnel after the Sixers were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

On Thursday, multiple sources said the Sixers and their vice president of strategy, Sergi Olivia, have parted ways. Olivia will remain in the NBA, though, having accepted a coaching position with the Utah Jazz.

The Sixers fired coach Brett Brown on Aug. 24 after the team failed to live up to its own lofty expectations. He was replaced by Doc Rivers on Oct. 1.

You can’t blame Brown for the team’s reliance on analytics to make questionable draft picks, trades, and free-agent signings, which have set the franchise back.

Oliva was involved in the analytics-driven decisions. He had a lot to do with determining the Sixers’ rotation and substitution patterns based on the analytics. He was an integral part of the coaching meetings and presented the coaches with an analytics sheet to consult during games.