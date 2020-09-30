Sixers interviewing Doc Rivers for head-coaching job

Perhaps the Philadelphia 76ers coaching job is no longer Mike D'Antoni's to lose.

Former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers interviewed for the team's vacant head-coaching job Wednesday, according to multiple sources.

The news comes one day after the Sixers interviewed Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue for the job.

As of Sunday, Lue and D'Antoni, the former Houston Rockets coach, were the remaining candidates for the job that has been open since Brett Brown was fired Aug. 23. Sources said the job was D'Antoni's to turn down.

The Sixers spoke to Rivers' representatives Monday, shortly after the head coach was fired by the Clippers. His availability changes the dynamics of the Sixers' coaching search.

Lue, a former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, has some options.

The Clippers reached out to him Monday about being a candidate to replace Rivers, who is a close friend, sources said. They added that representatives of the New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to fly to Las Vegas for an informal meeting with Lue on Friday. He's also scheduled to interview for the Rockets job next week.

Rivers checks a lot of boxes for the Sixers and, like Lue, comes with an NBA-championship pedigree.