Sixers go up 3-0 with 29-point rout of Wizards: 'Tonight, we made everything'

Through the first three games of the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have played like the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
And the Washington Wizards have played like the conference’s No. 8 seed.
So, it’s no surprise that the Sixers are one win away from a sweep of the Wizards after their 132-103 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night in Washington. Game 4 is 7 p.m. Monday.
Sixers center Joel Embiid sank 14 of 18 shots and scored a career playoff-high 36 points. The Sixers were 17 of 33 from beyond the 3-point line. Danny Green was 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Tobias Harris continued his dominant series with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers credited Ben Simmons (14 points, nine assists) for using his drives to the baskets to create open looks for Philadelphia's 3-point shooters.
"We made a lot of shots," Rivers said. "When you shoot the ball that well, you're going to win a lot of games. We took a lot of 3s and made a lot. But they were all good shots. You've heard a million times it's a make-miss league. Tonight, we made everything."
One play typified the Sixers' dominance.
Late in the second quarter, Embiid caught the ball on the left wing. He drove the lane and rose up for a high-flying one-handed dunk as would-be Wizards defenders scattered for safety.
Washington chose not to double-team Embiid for much of the game. The strategy did not work. It is clear after three games that the Wizards do not have the personnel to match up with the Sixers. Green said Philadelphia presents a "pick your poison" issue for the Washington defense.
"We have a guy like Joel that can draw double-teams in the post," Green said. "Ben can push the pace and draw double-teams in transition. Tobias also draws double-teams in the post.
"We have so many guys who can score and cause mismatches. We have guys who can shoot around them. It's hard to guard. We have the tools to be very great. We have to do it night in and night out and share the ball with each other."
If Philadelphia wins Monday, it would have at least five days off before the conference semifinals starts. The Sixers are slated to meet the winner of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
"It's always the goal to come in and handle business," Harris said of the potential sweep. "We came in with great focus (Saturday) and a really good demeanor. We need that same type of mentality (Monday). One at a time (and) four in a row."
