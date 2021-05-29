Sixers go up 3-0 with 29-point rout of Wizards: 'Tonight, we made everything'

Washington chose not to double-team Embiid for much of the game. The strategy did not work. It is clear after three games that the Wizards do not have the personnel to match up with the Sixers. Green said Philadelphia presents a "pick your poison" issue for the Washington defense.

"We have a guy like Joel that can draw double-teams in the post," Green said. "Ben can push the pace and draw double-teams in transition. Tobias also draws double-teams in the post.

"We have so many guys who can score and cause mismatches. We have guys who can shoot around them. It's hard to guard. We have the tools to be very great. We have to do it night in and night out and share the ball with each other."

If Philadelphia wins Monday, it would have at least five days off before the conference semifinals starts. The Sixers are slated to meet the winner of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

"It's always the goal to come in and handle business," Harris said of the potential sweep. "We came in with great focus (Saturday) and a really good demeanor. We need that same type of mentality (Monday). One at a time (and) four in a row."

