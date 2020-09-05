The Eagles took a risk on cornerback Sydney Jones three years ago.
It didn’t work, and now Philadelphia must deal with the ramifications of a 2017 draft that produced few quality players.
Jones was one of eight players waived by the Eagles as they cut their roster to the 53-player limit Saturday.
“We try to make sure we’re not making decisions just based on where guys were picked,” Eagles executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman told reporters Saturday afternoon. “One of things that I’ve learned from some of the great general managers in this league is they understand when it’s time to kind of move on.”
The Eagles selected Jones with the 43rd pick in the second round of the 2017 draft. Jones was projected as a first-round pick, but he fell to the second round after tearing his Achilles tendon during his University of Washington pro day.
Jones, 24, never got in the flow with the Eagles. He struggled with injuries, started just eight games and picked off just two passes. Injuries hampered Jones again this training camp.
“You want to take some chances,” Roseman said. “You want to be aggressive on talent at times. When you talk about Sydney, he wants to be a really good player. Unfortunately, when you look at what happened this training camp, we didn’t have as much opportunity to evaluate him as we would have liked to.”
The Eagles also cut cornerback Rasul Douglas, who the Eagles selected in the third round of the 2017 draft. Douglas started just 18 games in three seasons and intercepted five passes, none last season.
With Jones and Douglas gone, the Eagles now have just two players — defensive end Derek Barnett and linebacker Nathan Gerry — left from the 2017 draft.
“You want more guys from your draft class to be successful,” Roseman said. “I think unfortunately we’ve had to learn from the draft class. We’ve gone over some of those guys and what happened there. Did we force some things? Did we do some things that were contrary to our plan going in because we missed out on some things? Those are all the questions we ask. We don’t sit there and say, ‘Hey, these guys didn’t do a good job, and we’re just washing over it.’”
The Eagles open their season at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Washington. Philadelphia, like all NFL teams, had to cut down 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. Rookie linebacker Shaun Bradley, a 2015 Rancocas Valley High School graduate, and running back Corey Clement, a 2013 Glassboro graduate, were among the 53 to make the roster Saturday.
But the roster is not a finished product. Players who were waived Saturday can be claimed Sunday. The Eagles will also fill out their practice squad with 16 players and one international player Sunday.
“We’re not done yet,” Roseman said. “Where we are at this moment probably looks a bit different as we get going here and probably for our game next Sunday.”
In addition to Douglas and Jones, the Eagles waived the following players Saturday: Shareef Miller, DE; Sua Opeta, G; Anthony Rush, DT; Noah Togial, TE; Prince Tega Wanogho, T; and Raequan Williams, DT.
