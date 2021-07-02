Should Zack Wheeler start the All Star game?

He not only deserves to make the team, but if deGrom doesn’t start, Wheeler should get the honor.

Wheeler has not allowed a run in four of his last five starts. He has 0.85 ERA during that stretch with 39 strikeouts and 23 hits allowed in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

For the season, he is 6-4 with a 2.05 ERA.

DeGrom’s numbers – a 0.95 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 85 innings – are historic.

But Wheeler’s are close behind. He has 139 strikeouts in 114 innings pitched and is also more durable than deGrom. Wheeler has thrown at least seven innings in 10 of his 17 starts. DeGrom has thrown seven innings in just four of his 14 starts. Wheeler is on pace to pitch a career-high 228 innings this season.

"I feel healthy right now," Wheeler said. "I feel strong. I'm working hard inbetween starts."

On Friday, Wheeler shutdown one of the NL’s best lineups. Wheeler struck out MVP candidate Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres looking at a 98.6 mph fastball in the first inning.

Wheeler and deGrom share something in common - a lack of support from their teammates. The Mets have historically struggled to score with deGrom on the mound. Meanwhile, Wheeler has to contend with the Phillies bullpen.