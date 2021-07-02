Should Zack Wheeler start the All Star game?

Zack Wheeler made his case Friday night.
Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets is the first name that comes up when fans discuss who is baseball’s best starting pitcher.
But Wheeler isn’t far behind.
Right now, it’s not crazy to have Wheeler a little bit ahead.
The Phillies ace threw 7 2/3 shutout innings as Philadelphia beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 before 22,653 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Of course, the Phillies bullpen had to interject itself into the matter, blowing a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning. Fortunately for the Phillies, pinch hitter Brad Miller knocked in the winning run with a pinch hit double in the bottom of the 10th.
But the shoddy bullpen took away from what should have been a celebration of Wheeler’s season.
"Obviously with deGrom doing what he's doing, it doesn't get talked about enough," Miller said of Wheeler's season. "What our guy is doing is Cy Young, MVP. It's all of it. He's on the corners with power stuff. It's incredible, love his demeanor. He's a workhorse, and it's been really special to watch him pitch every five days."
The pitchers for the National League All Star team will be announced Sunday. Wheeler, 31, has never made an All Star team.
He not only deserves to make the team, but if deGrom doesn’t start, Wheeler should get the honor.
Wheeler has not allowed a run in four of his last five starts. He has 0.85 ERA during that stretch with 39 strikeouts and 23 hits allowed in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
For the season, he is 6-4 with a 2.05 ERA.
DeGrom’s numbers – a 0.95 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 85 innings – are historic.
But Wheeler’s are close behind. He has 139 strikeouts in 114 innings pitched and is also more durable than deGrom. Wheeler has thrown at least seven innings in 10 of his 17 starts. DeGrom has thrown seven innings in just four of his 14 starts. Wheeler is on pace to pitch a career-high 228 innings this season.
"I feel healthy right now," Wheeler said. "I feel strong. I'm working hard inbetween starts."
On Friday, Wheeler shutdown one of the NL’s best lineups. Wheeler struck out MVP candidate Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres looking at a 98.6 mph fastball in the first inning.
Wheeler and deGrom share something in common - a lack of support from their teammates. The Mets have historically struggled to score with deGrom on the mound. Meanwhile, Wheeler has to contend with the Phillies bullpen.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi pulled Wheeler with two outs in the top of the eighth after 114 pitches Friday. Fans soundly booed the manager. It's almost as if the fans knew the bullpen implosion was coming. The Phillies began Saturday with eight blown saves in their last nine games. Girardi said getting booed was just part of his job and he understood the fans' frustration.
"There's concern about pushing (Wheeler) too far," Girardi said. "We've got a long way to go. We need him."
