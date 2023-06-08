With wildfire smoke in the forecast for most of the Friday through Sunday Shoprite LPGA Classic, health will be a top priority. Scott Schaffer, the Classic's official physician, explained to The Press of Atlantic City what he's telling the golfers and fans to be safe.
For those attending the event, he also gives a demonstration on how to cleanse out your sinuses of the smoke and ash.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
