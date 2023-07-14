NORTH WILDWOOD — After Danny Rogers won the singles row Friday at the 54th Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races at the 22nd Avenue Beach, he knew the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol could capture the team title.

Rogers was right.

Sea Isle won three of the nine events en route to the championship. The patrol finished tied with Avalon with 20 points, but Sea Isle took the title on a tiebreaker. Avalon was the defending champion. Wildwood Crest finished third with 15 points, and Wildwood was fourth with 13.

The event honors Jim Beschen and Mike Callahan, two former North Wildwood lifeguards who were killed in the Vietnam War. North Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Bill Ciavarelli, along with relatives of Beschen and Callahan, presented post-event awards.

“It’s always good to get a team title,” said Pat Scannapieco, who placed second with Rogers in the doubles row. “I don’t remember the last one we got. It was probably a little while ago, but we got really big contributions from Mary Kate (Leonard), Jack (Christian), Dustin (Laricks Jr.) and Danny. Those were the big four for us. They have been great this season. It’s good to get a team win.”

On Monday, Avalon won its second straight Cape May County Championship title. The patrol won after winning a tiebreaker with Sea Isle. On Friday, Avalon won two races and finished second in two others. Avalon is “very good," Scannapieco said.

“It’s competitive and fun to have them right there,” said Scannapieco, who drank out of the trophy with some of his fellow guards. “It’s really cool.”

Leonard won the women’s swim in 10 minutes, 28 seconds, which was 51 seconds faster than Avalon’s Katie Scanlon. Christian won the men's swim in 9:40. Rogers won the singles row in 4:08, which was eight seconds faster than Avalon’s Gary Nagle.

“That singles race was hectic,” Rogers said.

The tide and waves were rough Friday. Boats were hard to navigate in warmups and swimmers and paddleboarders were having some difficulty in the current, which was an issue in some of the races.

In the singles row, Nagle jumped out to a strong lead but waves were crashing into his boat and Rogers was able to get the lead. Rogers added Avalon had the best start of the day in any race.

“I got hammered at the start and just kept plugging away,” Rogers said. “Avalon just got crushed by waves out there, and there’s nothing you can do. It was tough, but that’s what makes it fun. It’s fun when it’s big.”

Avalon’s Alick Killian, Justin Rhyne, Harry Rohlfing and John McDonnell won the surf dash in 2:12. The quartet beat North Wildwood’s Chase McCray, Travis McCray, Logan Westerfer and Hunter Bostwick by just one second.

“The current was rough, but we knew that going in there,” said Killian, a 2022 Middle Township High School graduate who ran the first leg. “We had a strategy and followed that and it worked out in our favor.”

After Killian and Rhyne gave the patrol an early lead. But when Rohlfing went out, the tide pulled him sideways and he had a longer run back once he got to shore to tag McDonnell, which made the race more close. The relay team did not even place at the Cape May County races Monday.

“It got close, but I was very confident John would take it home for us,” Killian said.

Avalon’s Alyssa Sittineri won the women’s paddleboard in 7:29, and North Wildwood’s Emmy Nelson was second (7:44). Sittineri never won this event before, and has been paddling for about six years for Avalon.

“The waves are a little intimidating, but I was glad to get out there and win,” Sittineri said. “It was fun. I’m pretty excited.”

Christian was unsure how he would do in the men’s swim with the waves and currents. The male and female swims were a box swim rather than going out in the ocean and coming straight back in. Going diagonal was much easier, both Christian and Sittineri said.

“It’s anyone’s game when the surf is like this, so I’m very happy,” Christian said

Dennis Bakey and Tom Lake of Stone Harbor won the doubles row (4:11) in a very close race. Rogers and Scannapieco were second in 4:12, and Wildwood Crest’s Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko were third in 4:17.

“It feels awesome,” Bakery said. “Great competition. The waves were pretty big. It was fun.”

Added Scannapieco, “Rough water and rough surf and a little windy, but it makes it fun.”

Rogers agreed.

“It’s fun to have them right there next to us.”

Wildwood’s Matt Comas won the men’s paddleboard in 5:59. He also competed in the surf dash, and led Wildwood to a fourth-place finish. In the paddleboard, he said it was tough to stay on the board but he caught a wave at the end.

“That’s what got the job done,” he said. ”I was nervous in the beginning. I went out there this morning and was working on coming in and out of the waves. SoI was feeling comfortable out there. It worked out.”

Wildwood Crest’s Sofia Jurusz won the women’s can run, and Upper Township’s Ryan Manning won the men’s can run. The can run is a one-person surf dash in which the guards each start by jumping off a lifeguard stand. Not many other host patrols have that event.

“It was really rough but it was good,” said Jurusz, who graduated from Middle Township. “There are a lot of strong women out there, so it was an honor to compete with them. (The can run) is really fun. I’m glad they had it.”

