The Sea Isle City Beach Patrol took first place in five of seven races and won the team title of the Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships on Monday night in Strathmere in Upper Township.
Danny Rogers won the singles row for Sea Isle City and combined with Pat Scannapieco to win the doubles row. Sea Isle also took the 3x1-mile run relay, the swim (scored like cross country, with three swimmers from each patrol), and the surf dash.
Sea Isle totaled 32 points for the victory. Upper Township and Wildwood both scored 16 points, but Upper took second place on the tiebreaker of a higher finish in the doubles row. Upper was second in the doubles, Wildwood third.
Rogers was first in 4 minutes, 3 seconds in the singles row, and Wildwood's Brandon Joyce finished second in 4:19. Joe O'Neil of Upper Township was third in 4:28.
Rogers and Scannapieco won the doubles row in 12:38, 11 seconds ahead of Upper's James Garoh and Jimmy Nilsen. Wildwood's Brandon Joyce and Cainan Noon were third in 13:06.
In the run relay, three runners from each patrol ran a mile each, and at least one runner for each team was a female lifeguard. Sea Isle's Mike Carolan, Drew Gillespie and Emily Kulak won in 15:58. Upper's Aaron Holibaugh, Caleb Aristizabel and Becca Millar were second in 16:13.
Sea Isle's Jack Christian was the individual winner of the swim in 7:27. He combined with Corbin King (third in 7:50) and Mary Kate Leonard (fourth in 7:53) to score a winning low total of eight points to win. Brendan Lewis of Wildwood was second in the race in 7:41, and he led his patrol to a second-place finish of 18 points. Upper was third with 19.
Kevin O'Dare, Tucker DeLuca, Andrew Torney and Anna Scoblick won the surf dash for Sea Isle. Wildwood was second, Upper third.
Will Schlucter and Lorna Connell of Upper Township won the mixed doubles row in 4:13, one second ahead of Sea Isle's Scannapieco and Callie Reed.
Wildwood's Justin Soden, Sage Fox and Matt Comas won the three-person paddle relay in 13:59, one second faster than Sea Isle's Dustin Laricks, Corbin King and Kylie Fry. Upper's Jim Dugan, Ryan Manning and Lindsay Robbins were third in 14:19.
PHOTOS Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic
Lifeguards race into the ocean at the start of the surf dash competition at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic on Friday. Ocean City won the race and the overall championship.
Matthew Strabuk Photos, Staff Photographer
On July 21, 2023, at the Albany Ave beach in Atlantic City, Lifeguards competed at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, as seen here in the Doubles Row Rescue, where Ventnor's Greg Smith and Charlie Murray placed first.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 21, 2023, at the Albany Ave beach in Atlantic City, Lifeguards competed at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, as seen here with Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey placing first in the Miles Doubles Row.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Winning the swim paddle relay for Ocean City were, from left: Dylan Dewitt, Jacob Texter, Andrew Shaw and Luke Rautzhan.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 21, 2023, at the Albany Ave beach in Atlantic City, Lifeguards competed at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, as seen here with Sean Duffey and Madelyn Fox rowing the first leg of the Surfboat Relay, helping to place Longport in first place.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 21, 2023, at the Albany Ave beach in Atlantic City, Lifeguards competed at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, with Taylor Smith placing first in the Singles Row for Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 21, 2023, at the Albany Ave beach in Atlantic City, Lifeguards competed at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, with Taylor Smith placing first in the Singles Row for Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
