OCEAN CITY — The Sea Girt Beach Patrol, of Monmouth County, won the team title of the 19th annual Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational on Wednesday at 12th Street beach.

Runner Betsy Keenan and swimmer Molly Cullen won the run-swim relay for Sea Girt's only win of the five-race event. But the northern patrol scored a first-place 14 points, also taking second in the box swim relay, third in the box paddle relay and fourth in the surf dash relay. Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places. No times were kept.

Longport's Megan Fox and Jordyn Ricciotti won the box swim, and Longport finished second with 12 points. Host Ocean City won two races, the row-swim relay and the box paddle relay, but scored only one other point and placed third with 11 points. Avalon scored in four races and ended up fourth with 10.

"We appreciate the hospitality of the southern beaches," Sea Girt Beach Patrol Chief Tim Harmon said. "We've had a really good relationship with Ocean City for many, many years. It gives our guards a whole other perspective on competition in the south end of the state, and it gives them a whole other level of experience. We thank them for running a great race. Tremendous competitors down here."

Lexi Santer led Ocean City, teaming with rower Charlotte Giacobetti to win the row-swim relay, and combining with Mia Gallagher to win the box paddle relay.

Wildwood Crest's Maddie Priest, Lauren Sweet, Emie Frederick and Sofia Jurusz won the surf dash.

Jurusz, a recent Middle Township High School graduate, will attend Division III Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, in the fall and run cross country and track and field.

"I was the last person to go, and we were right up there with Sea Isle," said Jurusz, 18. "I got into the water and swam with my eyes on the prize. I wasn't looking around, I was going straight forward. My teammates are the best ever. They set it up for me with three great legs ahead of me. When I came in I saw them cheering, so I figured, hopefully we had it."

Team scoring: 1. Sea Girt 14; 2. Longport 12; 3. Ocean City 11; 4. Avalon 10; 5. Sea Isle City 8; 6. Brigantine 6; 7. Wildwood Crest 5; 8. Margate 4; 9. Upper Township 3; 10. Cape May 2.

Row-swim relay: 1. Ocean City (Charlotte Giacobetti, Lexi Santer); 2. Margate; 3. Longport; 4. Avalon; 5. Brigantine.

Box swim relay: 1. Longport (Megan Fox, Jordyn Ricciotti); 2. Sea Girt; 3. Avalon; 4. Sea Isle City;l 5. Cape May.

Box paddle relay: 1. Ocean City (Mia Gallagher, Lexi Santer); 2. Brigantine; 3. Sea Girt; 4. Avalon; 5. Cape May.

Run-swim relay: 1. Sea Girt (Betsy Keenan, Molly Cullen); 2. Longport; 3. Avalon; 4. Sea Isle City; 5. Brigantine.

Surf dash relay: 1. Wildwood Crest (Maddie Priest, Lauren Sweet, Emie Frederick, Sofia Jurusz); 2. Sea Isle City; 3. Upper Township; 4. Sea Girt; 5. Ocean City.