Scotti Scheffler cruises to win in Match Play: Briefs

Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player in golf and now has the ranking to prove it.

Six weeks after his first PGA Tour victory, Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, for his third title in his last five starts, this one enough to move him to No. 1 in the world.

“I never got that far in my dreams,” Scheffler said in the trophy ceremony before choking up and wiping away tears, a rare show of emotion for the 25-year-old Texan. “I just play golf. I love competing. I’m happy to be out here, you know?”

One year after losing in the championship match, Scheffler never trailed against Kevin Kisner, building a 3-up lead through six holes and giving him no chance to catch up. Scheffler closed him out with a par on the 15th for a 4-and-3 victory.

Scheffler never trailed in the semifinal win over Dustin Johnson or against Kisner — he went the final 57 holes at Austin Country Club without trailing — and he was so solid in the championship match that Kisner didn’t win a hole.

“He’s playing incredible golf,” Kisner said. “I couldn’t get the putter to cooperate.”

Canada makes World Cup: Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored and Canada secured its first World Cup berth in 36 years with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica in Toronto.

Canada has been to the World Cup just once before, in 1986.

Canada missed out a chance to secure a spot in Qatar last week with a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. It was Canada’s first loss in three World Cup qualifying rounds and it snapped a six-game winning streak.

Boosted by the home crowd at BMO Filed, Canada rebounded in a big way against the Jamaicans, who were already eliminated from World Cup contention.

Badosa moves on at Miami Open: Paula Badosa made it through to the fourth round at the Miami Open after rolling past Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2.

It is Badosa’s deepest run at Miami, where there were more than a few fans waving Spanish flags in her honor.

Depending on how the rest of this tournament goes, Badosa might be poised to climb to No. 2 in women’s tennis behind Iga Swiatek when Miami ends.

Badosa will meet unseeded Linda Fruhvirtova in the fourth round, after the 16-year-old from the Czech Republic got past three-time Miami Open winner and 12th-seeded Victoria Azarenka. Fruhvirtova led 6-2, 3-0 when Azarenka — the only past Miami winner who was left in the draw — retired.

Coco Gauff, playing about 45 minutes from her home, overcame a tough test from Zhang Shuai and won 7-6 (1), 7-5. Jessica Pegula of the U.S. also made the fourth round, the No. 16 seed beating No. 17 Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-4. No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova advanced as well, topping Shelby Rogers of the U.S. 6-1, 7-5.

Verstappen overtakes Leclerc: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari three laps from the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for the defending champion’s first win of the Formula One season and 21st of his career on Sunday.

Leclerc was aiming for back-to-back victories after winning the season-opener in Bahrain from pole position the previous Sunday, but Verstappen overtook him on Lap 47 of 50 after some thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing between them.

Leclerc missed out on a fourth career win, as Verstappen edged him by half a second, but remains top of the standings after two races. Leclerc has 45 points, Carlos Sainz Jr. 33 and Verstappen 25.

Sainz finished in third place to make it another podium double for Ferrari after he was second in Bahrain.

— Associated Press

