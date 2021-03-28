Scott Kingery sent to minor league camp

A few seasons ago Scott Kingery was considered one of the Phillies rising stars.

He will begin this season in the minor leagues.

The Phillies optioned Kingery, 27, to minor league camp Sunday. Philadelphia gave Kingery an opportunity to win the centerfield job this spring, but he batted .159 (7 for 44) with 19 strikeouts.

That came after he batted .159 with a .228 on-base percentage last season. Kingery did have COVID-19 before last season began. But in 309 big league games since 2018 he has batted .233 with a .284 on-base percentage and 308 strikeouts in 1,108 plate appearances.

The Phillies drafted Kingery in the second round of the 2015 draft of the University of Arizona. Kingery led the Pac 12 Conference in hitting as a sophomore and junior with .354 and .392 batting averages, respectively.

The Phillies were so impressed by Kingery’s performance in spring training of 2018 that they signed him to a six-year, $24 million contract before he even made his big league debut.

That contract pays Kingery $4.25 million this year, $6.25 million next year and $8.25 million in 2023. The Phillies can buy out the contract for $1 million in 2024.