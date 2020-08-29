PHILADELPHIA – One swing gave Scott Kingery some hope Friday night.
It also gave the Phillies maybe their most dramatic win of the season.
Kingery, who has seen little to nothing go right in 2020, lined an 0-2 pitch into the left field stands for a three-run home run to give the Phillies a 7-4 walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves in the bottom of the 11th inning.
“It’s a big win for us, especially at the beginning of the series,” Kingery said. “Hopefully, we can build some momentum off it.”
As big as it was for the Phillies, it’s hopefully a sign for Kingery that he’s turning his season around.
“That’s the great thing about this game,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “You always have a chance the next day to write the script. He came up huge. Just a great night for him and hopefully he takes off.”
It was Kingery’s first career walk-off hit. The Phillies held a socially-distance celebration, complete with outfielder Andrew McCutchen break dancing.
“You know, I’m sure it would have been a lot of fun with fans and if we were able to actually get mobbed,” Kingery said, “but it was still pretty awesome and still pretty special.”
The social distancing seemed especially apropos when it comes to Kingery, whose hardships began when he contracted COVID-19 in June. He was late to summer camp and once he arrived, he struggled.
Kingery lost his starting job at second base.
The home run was the first his first of the season. He’s hit some balls hard lately, but even after Friday’s heroics, he’s still batting .134 (9 for 67) with 16 strikeouts.
“I think anytime you start to square the ball up it just kind of keeps going and gets your confidence back up,” Kingery said. “Just getting back into the rhythm of actually feeling what it’s like to square the ball up is helpful.”
Friday night’s game marked the start of big three-game series with Atlanta for the Phillies. They will not face the Braves again this season, so this Philadelphia’s final chance to gain ground head-to-head on the Braves (18-13), who lead the National League East.
The loss would have been a disappointing one for the Phillies. McCutchen and Jean Segura both hit two-run home runs to give the Phillies a 4-1 lead.
The Phillies had the winning run at third base with no outs in the bottom of the 10th but could not score.
Kingery entered the game in the 10th inning as a pinch runner.
He figured in a pivotal defensive play in the top of the 11th as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto threw out Braves runner Ender Inciarte at second base for the second out. Kingery applied a quick tag. The play was close, and the Braves appealed, but a replay review upheld the call.
“It was close,” said Kingery, who placed the tag on Inciarte. “I didn’t think it would be overturned when he initially got called out. That’s what I was thinking before they made the call.”
In the bototm of the 11th, Kingery stepped to the plate with two runners on against Braves closer Mark Melancon.
At first, Kingery’s struggles seemed doomed to continue. He fell behind 0-2 as Melancon threw two cutters low in the strike zone.
The third cutter Melancon threw was up in the strike zone. Kingery lined it 364 feet into the stands.
Kingery did a little jig as he headed toward home plate. The home run pumped some life back into his season.
It also gave the Phillies a bounce in their step. Philadelphia (13-14) has won four straight.
The Phillies will try for their fifth in a row when they host the Braves at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
