PHILADELPHIA – Forget about making the playoffs for the first time in nine years.
The Phillies need to figure out a way to beat the Miami Marlins in 2020.
Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara shutdown the much talked about Phillies lineup as Miami beat Philadelphia 5-2 in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
The 6-foot-5 right hander relied on a fastball that averaged 97.2 mph. He mixed in a 90.8 mph changeup and the difference in speeds kept Phillies hitters off-balance.
Alcantara struck out seven, walked two and allowed one earned run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He is now 4-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 30 strikeouts in five career starts and 32 1/3 innings against the Phillies.
Friday’s loss continued a frustrating trend. The Phillies went 9-10 against a Miami team in that was 47-96 against the rest of its schedule in 2019.
"They're scrappy team," losing pitcher Aaron Nola said. "They always play us hard."
The 2020 season postponed for months because of the global pandemic began on a comfortable night with a game-time temperature of 75 degrees. The game marked Girardi’s regular season debut as Phillies manager.
With no fans in the stands, the game had a surreal feel. Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper sprinted out to his position and did his customary bow to the right-field stands. Instead of roars, he was greeted by empty seats.
A few fans gathered behind the center field fence and could be heard yelling for the Phillies. The Marlins bench was especially vocal during the contest.
The Phillies begin the season with optimism mostly because of what on paper appears to be a deep and talented lineup. Philadelphia hopes to hit its way to its first postseason appearance since 2011.
But Alcantara, 24, showed why he is one of baseball’s top young pitchers. He demonstrated his full repertoire against Harper, who struck out swinging at a 98 mph fastball in the first inning and a 91 mph sinker in the fourth.
One of the few offensive bright spots for the Phillies came in the bottom of the fifth when new shortstop Didi Gregorius pulled a 2-2 slider 376 feet into the right field stands to briefly tie the game at one.
Nola matched Alcantara for the first five innings, but struggled in the sixth. Nola walked lead-off batter Miguel Rojas and then one out later hung an 0-2 curveball to Jesus Aguilar, who lined the pitch 409 feet into the left field stands to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead.
Corey Dickerson followed the home run with a double and Nola’s night was done. He struck out seven and walked one but allowed five hits and four runs.
"Just a couple of bad pitches in that inning hurt me," Nola said. "I felt good throughout the whole game. I just missed a couple of spots. I feel like I've had several of those innings where I'm cruising and I run into that inning. It's definitely a learning point."
The game turned permanently in the Marlins favor when Phillies rookie reliever Ramon Rosso made his big league debut in relief of Nola. Rosso, 24, with the score 3-1. An RBI double, a walk and two wild pitches later and Rosso left the game with the Marlins up 5-1.
Giradi spoke with Rosso after he came out of the game.
"We've all been there," Girardi said. "That first game. Some times it goes really well and sometimes it doesn't."
The Philliees host the Marlins at 4:05 p.m. Saturday. In a 60-game season, there is a sense or urgency even after one defeat.
"We don't have a lot time to catch up," Gregorius said, "if we fall behind."
