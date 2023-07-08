Ocean City midfielder Sander Roed scored the first goal and assisted on two others Friday as the Nor’easters beat visiting Philadelphia Lone Star FC 3-1 at Carey Stadium.

The win snapped a streak of three ties by unbeaten Ocean City, which improved to 7-0-5 (26 points) to lead the United Soccer Leagues League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. Philadelphia Lone Star fell to 3-5-2 (11 points).

The Nor’easters extended their regular-season unbeaten streak to 27 games (19-0-8). The streak dates to July 2021.

Roed, a native of Tranby, Norway, gave the Nor’easters a 1-0 halftime lead with his team-leading seventh goal of the season in the 16th minute. Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate and former Press Player of the Year, sent a through-ball to Roed, who made a move on the charging goalie and fired into an empty net.

Philadelphia missed a big chance in the 30th minute and ended up playing a man short due to two yellow cards issued to Nathan Kambor Jr. Kambor attempted a penalty shot and scored, but the referee ruled he came to a dead stop during the attempt. The goal was nullified and he was issued a yellow card. When Kambor protested he was issued another yellow card for dissent, and was removed from the game.

Ocean City’s Nick Pariano scored from the top of the 18-yard line to make it 2-0 in the 58th minute, and Roed assisted.

Philadelphia’s Francis Early scored in the 74th minute, getting the shot past Nor’easters goalie Stefano Camerlengo.

But O.C.’s Alessandro Arlotti made it 3-1 four minutes later from the right side, off an assist by Roed.

Ocean City will host winless Lehigh Valley United (0-9-2) at 7 p.m. Sunday at Carey Stadium.