Ocean City midfielder Sander Roed scored the first goal and assisted on two others Friday as the Nor’easters beat visiting Philadelphia Lone Star FC 3-1 at Carey Stadium.
The win snapped a streak of three ties by unbeaten Ocean City, which improved to 7-0-5 (26 points) to lead the United Soccer Leagues League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. Philadelphia Lone Star fell to 3-5-2 (11 points).
The Nor’easters extended their regular-season unbeaten streak to 27 games (19-0-8). The streak dates to July 2021.
Roed, a native of Tranby, Norway, gave the Nor’easters a 1-0 halftime lead with his team-leading seventh goal of the season in the 16th minute. Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate and former Press Player of the Year, sent a through-ball to Roed, who made a move on the charging goalie and fired into an empty net.
People are also reading…
Philadelphia missed a big chance in the 30th minute and ended up playing a man short due to two yellow cards issued to Nathan Kambor Jr. Kambor attempted a penalty shot and scored, but the referee ruled he came to a dead stop during the attempt. The goal was nullified and he was issued a yellow card. When Kambor protested he was issued another yellow card for dissent, and was removed from the game.
Ocean City’s Nick Pariano scored from the top of the 18-yard line to make it 2-0 in the 58th minute, and Roed assisted.
Philadelphia’s Francis Early scored in the 74th minute, getting the shot past Nor’easters goalie Stefano Camerlengo.
But O.C.’s Alessandro Arlotti made it 3-1 four minutes later from the right side, off an assist by Roed.
Ocean City will host winless Lehigh Valley United (0-9-2) at 7 p.m. Sunday at Carey Stadium.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.