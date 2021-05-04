Sam Coonrod saves the day for Joe Girardi and Phillies after lineup snafu

Sam Coonrod did everyone a favor Tuesday night.

The Phillies reliever got the final five outs to preserve a 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The victory marked the first time the Phillies have won back-to-back games since April 3-4.

The win also turned what could have been an embarrassing mishap into an interesting sidelight.

The Phillies had what could have been a damaging snafu with the lineup card in the seventh inning.

“I’m livid with myself,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

With the score 6-1, Girardi brought reliever Enyel De Los Santos into pitch the seventh. Philadelphia had called De Los Santos up from triple-A and sent reliever Cristopher Sanchez back to the minors earlier in the day.

The umpires did not allow De Los Santos to pitch because his name was not on the lineup card they had. Before each game, teams submit their lineup and roster to Major League Baseball via computer. MLB generates the lineup card. Each team is responsible for checking the names.