Sam Coonrod saves the day for Joe Girardi and Phillies after lineup snafu

Sam Coonrod did everyone a favor Tuesday night.
The Phillies reliever got the final five outs to preserve a 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The victory marked the first time the Phillies have won back-to-back games since April 3-4.
The win also turned what could have been an embarrassing mishap into an interesting sidelight.
The Phillies had what could have been a damaging snafu with the lineup card in the seventh inning.
“I’m livid with myself,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.
With the score 6-1, Girardi brought reliever Enyel De Los Santos into pitch the seventh. Philadelphia had called De Los Santos up from triple-A and sent reliever Cristopher Sanchez back to the minors earlier in the day.
The umpires did not allow De Los Santos to pitch because his name was not on the lineup card they had. Before each game, teams submit their lineup and roster to Major League Baseball via computer. MLB generates the lineup card. Each team is responsible for checking the names.
“I didn’t notice De Los Santos wasn’t on there,” Girardi said. “I tell you I look at it all the time. I count the people. I missed it today. Sanchez was still on there. Ultimately, it’s my fault. It’s happened to other teams where the player doesn’t get on the card for whatever reason. It’s just stupid on my part.”
With De Los Santos unable to pitch, the Phillies bullpen was short because of how much relievers have thrown in previous games.
The Brewers got four runs off relievers David Hale and JoJo Romero to cut the lead to one run before Coonrod restored order with his first career five-out save.
“We just have to pick up our coaching staff whenever that happens,” Coonrod said. “It wasn’t a big deal.
Coonrod’s effort not only took Girardi off the hook.
It made sure the Phillies didn’t waste a standout effort from starting pitcher Aaron Nola (10 strikes out and one run allowed in six innings) and two home runs from Andrew McCutchen.
The Phillies (15-15) could have used a breather Tuesday night. They have been involved in 14 one-run games and are 8-6 in those contests.
“The joke in the bullpen,” Coonrod said, “is that we’re losing body fat because our heart rate is up.”
EXTRA INNINGS: Phillies centerfielder Roman Quinn will probably go on the injured list after cutting his right index finger Tuesday. Nine stiches were needed to close the cut, and Quinn’s finger was in a splint after the game.
The injury is frustrating because Quinn was 3 for 8 in his last three games and was showing signs of being a possible answer to Philadelphia’s centerfield woes.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
