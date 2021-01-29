 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ryan Rothstein's "The Fix" to air in South Jersey
0 comments

Ryan Rothstein's "The Fix" to air in South Jersey

{{featured_button_text}}

JAKIB Media Partners announced Tuesday that “The Fix,” a sports radio show with host Ryan Rothstein, will air each Monday to Friday in a new three-hour time slot.

The radio show will be carried on multiple platforms beginning Monday from 7-10 p.m. The show can be heard in South Jersey on 1490 AM Sports Betting Radio. “The Fix” is one of several sports shows offered by JAKIB Media Partners, which is based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

“We have more programing planned for the South Jersey sports market,” JAKIB Media managing partner Joe Krause said. “Ryan’s show has been spectacular, and we are preparing to announce some additional programming.”

JAKIB also confirmed that Rothstein, who used to be a host on 97.3 ESPN, will be part of a lineup that provides 36 weekly hours of sports radio content, which is planned to expanded to 48 hours, across the network, including the “Philly Voice” platform.

“The support I have received from the listeners has been spectacular,” Rothstein said in a release. “The guest lineup has helped the show and the station has provided a great audience.”

Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News