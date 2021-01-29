Ryan Rothstein's "The Fix" to air in South Jersey

JAKIB Media Partners announced Tuesday that “The Fix,” a sports radio show with host Ryan Rothstein, will air each Monday to Friday in a new three-hour time slot.

The radio show will be carried on multiple platforms beginning Monday from 7-10 p.m. The show can be heard in South Jersey on 1490 AM Sports Betting Radio. “The Fix” is one of several sports shows offered by JAKIB Media Partners, which is based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

“We have more programing planned for the South Jersey sports market,” JAKIB Media managing partner Joe Krause said. “Ryan’s show has been spectacular, and we are preparing to announce some additional programming.”

JAKIB also confirmed that Rothstein, who used to be a host on 97.3 ESPN, will be part of a lineup that provides 36 weekly hours of sports radio content, which is planned to expanded to 48 hours, across the network, including the “Philly Voice” platform.

“The support I have received from the listeners has been spectacular,” Rothstein said in a release. “The guest lineup has helped the show and the station has provided a great audience.”

