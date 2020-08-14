New Rutgers NCAA college football head coach Greg Schiano speaks at an introductory news conference in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. After an on-again, off-again courtship, Greg Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New Rutgers NCAA college football coach Greg Schiano greets supporters as he arrives for a news conference in Piscataway, N.J., with his wife, Christy, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. After an on-again, off-again courtship, Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Rutgers head football coach Greg Schiano smiles as he enters the Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC) before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Schiano returned to Rutgers to rebuild the school's football program. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New Rutgers NCAA college football coach Greg Schiano, center, talks with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, right, and Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs after an introductory news conference in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. After an on-again, off-again courtship, Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New Rutgers NCAA college football head coach Greg Schiano, center, poses for a picture with Greg Brown, chairman of the Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics, left, Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs, second from left, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, second from right, and Rutgers president Robert Barchi, right, after an introductory news conference in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. After an on-again, off-again courtship, Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand attends an introductory news conference in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. After an on-again, off-again courtship, Greg Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand attends an introductory news conference in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. After an on-again, off-again courtship, Greg Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Rutgers' football coach Greg Schiano waves as he is mentioned by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy during the State of the State address in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Murphy, a Democrat, delivered his second State of the State speech Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature, sketching his agenda for the year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New Rutgers NCAA college football coach Greg Schiano greets supporters as he arrives for a news conference in Piscataway, N.J., with his wife Christy, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. After an on-again, off-again courtship, Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano, right, poses for a picture with Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs after an introductory news conference in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. After an on-again, off-again courtship, Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Greg Schiano is keeping the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Rutgers University football season in perspective.
"We are going to be fine," Schiano said in a video conference with reporters Friday morning. "A lot of people lost loved ones who are not going to be with them, so I have tried to share that with our players. It's adversity, sure, because it is not what we are used to. It's not what we thought would happen. But in the grand scheme of things, we got it pretty good."
Still, Schiano is a coach, and he’s determined to make the Scarlet Knights better even if there are no games this fall.
"We are going to find competitive advantages in this. We have to," Schiano said. "We have ground to close. There’s a news flash: We have ground to close in the Big Ten against the people that we’re going to eventually play and win against. "
The Big 10 voted this week not to play football this fall. The conference plans to explore the possibility of playing in the spring.
Rutgers is one of the Big 10 schools hit the hardest by the virus. The school had 30 players test positive and stopped voluntary workouts July 25. About half were asymptomatic, and two are still in quarantine, according to Schiano, who said the outbreak was like getting hit with a 2-by-4.
“I think what you would say is the worst of our guys had a pretty bad flu,” he said. “Sweat through the sheets, that kind of stuff.”
Players who tested positive underwent full cardiac evaluations, according to Schiano. There have been concerns that football players because of their size could be susceptible to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that has been found in some COVID-19 patients.
"I think we're in good shape," Schiano said. "But as you know, the virus is still very strong, still very prevalent in our state. We just have to do a great job of continuing to battle it when we do get back together."
Schiano returned to take over the Rutgers football program in December. Five graduates of local high schools played for the Scarlet Knights last season. Sophomore running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland H.S.) led the team in rushing with 729 yards. Junior wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) led the team in receiving with 30 catches for 427 yards. Other locals on the roster were sophomore offensive lineman Owen Bowles (Cedar Creek), freshman linebackers Nihym Anderson (Vineland) and Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville).
Four more local players –- Malachi Melton of Cedar Creek, Carnell Davis formerly of St. Augustine Prep, Tyreem Powell of Vineland and Keshon Griffin of St. Joseph Academy –- have committed to Rutgers since.
“Who knows where will be five months from now?” Schiano said. “I’m creating contingency plans. There’s a lot of bad that comes out of this. We’re going to find some good out of this. I’ve always said this: Disguised in adversity, there’s always opportunity. We’re going to find it.”
