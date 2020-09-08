Alec Bohm is a rookie, but when he has a bat in his hand, nothing seems to faze him.
Bohm’s two-run, two-out single gave the Phillies a 6-5 walk-off win over the Boston Rex Sox in the first of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Bohm finished the game 3 for 4 with four RBIs. The Phillies' Game 1 starting pitcher, Zach Eflin, watched the hit with some teammates in the clubhouse.
“We called it,” Eflin said. “We knew if Bohm was going to get up, he was going to get the job done. He’s playing awesome baseball. It’s really cool to see someone step up like that on multiple occasions and be able to come through for the boys.”
Tuesday began a stretch in which the Phillies will play three doubleheaders and eight games in six days.
Bohm’s bat helped the Phillies avoid what would have been a disturbing defeat.
The Red Sox (15-28) began Tuesday tied for the second-worst winning percentage in the major leagues with the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Meanwhile, the Phillies (21-17) are in contention for a playoff spot.
Philadelphia led the Red Sox 4-1 after four innings. Eflin appeared to be in control, but he gave it up back-to-back home runs to Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers in the top of the fifth as Boston began its comeback.
Bohm stepped to the plate with two outs and runners on second and third. He saw six pitches from Red Sox closer Matt Barnes. Bohm pulled a 2-2 curveball into left field for the winning single.
After Tuesday’s Game 1 win, the Phillies were 10-1 when Bohm gets at least one RBI. He hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in last Thursday’s 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals. Bohm, who made his big league debut Aug. 13, was batting .298 with a .344 on-base percentage and a .429 slugging percentage after Tuesday’s first game.
“He’s calm and collected,” Eflin said of Bohm. “You look at him, and he looks like he’s been playing ball for 10 years. He’s 6-5, athletic, knows how to work count, hit off-speed pitches. It’s amazing what he’s doing right now. He’s been a huge part of our offense so far, and we’re looking forward to having that for a long time.”
